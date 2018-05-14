CROSSWORD CLUES
ACROSS
1 Bread ingredient
6 Gets going
11 Keaton or Crabbe
12 Indiana Jones’ lid
13 Tentacle possessors
14 Elbowroom
15 Hound’s trail
16 Soft drink
17 Safekeeping
18 Amigo of Fidel
19 Lofty
23 Bone-dry
25 Ghostly
26 Aunt or bro.
29 German sausage
31 Rope-a-dope boxer
32 Frost
33 Precise
34 Lose — — whisker
35 Jagged rocks
37 Warty critter
39 Black-and-white divers
40 In need of refilling
41 Start over
45 “Once — a Time”
47 Kept
48 PC messages
51 Light, porous rock
52 Gambling games
53 Blockbuster sci-fi
54 Luau
55 Kind of congestion
DOWN
1 New Mexico’s flower
2 Organic compound
3 Sets right
4 Fall mo.
5 Part of TNT
6 Bulrush
7 Think
8 Plant crops
9 Geologic division
10 Come out with
11 Pear variety
12 Arctic mass
16 Hotel chain
18 Heart of the matter
20 Fast horse
21 Type of pad
22 Spunky movie princess
24 Lambs’ ma’ams
25 “Butch Cassidy” role
26 Costa --
27 Neutral color
28 Faucet problem
30 Barge
36 ISS gear (hyph.)
38 Some soaps
40 Bad bottom line
42 Title role for Madonna
43 Window sticker
44 Baltic tributary
46 Conspire
47 Fiji capital
48 Brownie
49 One of the Three Stooges
50 — — moment’s notice
51 Poor review
