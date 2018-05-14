CROSSWORD CLUES

ACROSS

1 Bread ingredient

6 Gets going

11 Keaton or Crabbe

12 Indiana Jones’ lid

13 Tentacle possessors

14 Elbowroom

15 Hound’s trail

16 Soft drink

17 Safekeeping

18 Amigo of Fidel

19 Lofty

23 Bone-dry

25 Ghostly

26 Aunt or bro.

29 German sausage

31 Rope-a-dope boxer

32 Frost

33 Precise

34 Lose — — whisker

35 Jagged rocks

37 Warty critter

39 Black-and-white divers

40 In need of refilling

41 Start over

45 “Once — a Time”

47 Kept

48 PC messages

51 Light, porous rock

52 Gambling games

53 Blockbuster sci-fi

54 Luau

55 Kind of congestion

DOWN

1 New Mexico’s flower

2 Organic compound

3 Sets right

4 Fall mo.

5 Part of TNT

6 Bulrush

7 Think

8 Plant crops

9 Geologic division

10 Come out with

11 Pear variety

12 Arctic mass

16 Hotel chain

18 Heart of the matter

20 Fast horse

21 Type of pad

22 Spunky movie princess

24 Lambs’ ma’ams

25 “Butch Cassidy” role

26 Costa --

27 Neutral color

28 Faucet problem

30 Barge

36 ISS gear (hyph.)

38 Some soaps

40 Bad bottom line

42 Title role for Madonna

43 Window sticker

44 Baltic tributary

46 Conspire

47 Fiji capital

48 Brownie

49 One of the Three Stooges

50 — — moment’s notice

51 Poor review

