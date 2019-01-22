CROSSWORD CLUES

ACROSS

1 Fuss over

5 That fellow

8 Ocean sighting

12 Tackles’ neighbors

13 Water, in Montreal

14 Larger — life

15 Shoot-’em-ups

17 “ — we forget”

18 Want ad abbr.

19 Money handler

21 Mannerism

24 “Bien” opposite

25 Cook in oil

26 “Waterfalls” group

27 Rough cabins

30 Calligraphy fluids

32 Fire residue

33 Glove part

37 Picks up the tab

38 Hwy.

39 Locale

40 Heir, often

43 Boggy lowland

44 Noah’s boat

47 Always, to Whitman

48 Strapping

50 Big Ben’s city

52 Arm the alarm

53 Brain wave

54 Hostile

59 Backpack contents

60 Badger

61 Approached

62 Bump

63 Ike’s rank

64 Debate side

DOWN

1 Morning dampness

2 Wallet stuffer

3 NFL scores

4 Fragrant compound

5 White hat wearer

6 Holm or Fleming

7 Some handlebars

8 “ — do for now”

9 Closet need

10 Intense beam

11 Admission

16 Cartoon shrieks

20 Taiga denizen

21 Medicine chest item (hyph.)

22 Arm bone

23 Viscid

24 Learn well

28 Curing, as cement

29 Exercise place

31 Weathervane dir.

34 Yips

35 Onion kin

36 Lots

41 Writer — Buscaglia

42 Not us

44 Straighten

45 Bronco-riding event

46 Work dough

49 Phoenician city

51 Have the nerve

52 Indication

55 No, to a laird

56 Soup container

57 Oz. or tsp.

58 Flower adornment

