CROSSWORD CLUES
ACROSS
1 Fuss over
5 That fellow
8 Ocean sighting
12 Tackles’ neighbors
13 Water, in Montreal
14 Larger — life
15 Shoot-’em-ups
17 “ — we forget”
18 Want ad abbr.
19 Money handler
21 Mannerism
24 “Bien” opposite
25 Cook in oil
26 “Waterfalls” group
27 Rough cabins
30 Calligraphy fluids
32 Fire residue
33 Glove part
37 Picks up the tab
38 Hwy.
39 Locale
40 Heir, often
43 Boggy lowland
44 Noah’s boat
47 Always, to Whitman
48 Strapping
50 Big Ben’s city
52 Arm the alarm
53 Brain wave
54 Hostile
59 Backpack contents
60 Badger
61 Approached
62 Bump
63 Ike’s rank
64 Debate side
DOWN
1 Morning dampness
2 Wallet stuffer
3 NFL scores
4 Fragrant compound
5 White hat wearer
6 Holm or Fleming
7 Some handlebars
8 “ — do for now”
9 Closet need
10 Intense beam
11 Admission
16 Cartoon shrieks
20 Taiga denizen
21 Medicine chest item (hyph.)
22 Arm bone
23 Viscid
24 Learn well
28 Curing, as cement
29 Exercise place
31 Weathervane dir.
34 Yips
35 Onion kin
36 Lots
41 Writer — Buscaglia
42 Not us
44 Straighten
45 Bronco-riding event
46 Work dough
49 Phoenician city
51 Have the nerve
52 Indication
55 No, to a laird
56 Soup container
57 Oz. or tsp.
58 Flower adornment
