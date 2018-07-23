CROSSWORD CLUES

ACROSS

1 Sugar amts.

5 Vine produce

10 Beethoven’s “Moonlight --”

12 Tarzan’s moniker

13 Van Gogh painting

14 Food consumers

15 Moves jauntily

16 Dinosaur trapper

18 Language suffix

19 Unyielding

21 Fumble blindly

25 What eavesdroppers get

29 Poster

31 Lounged around

33 Boy wizard Harry

34 Earlier

35 Fallen log cushions

37 High points

38 Picket line crossers

40 Earth, in combos

43 Monkey with

44 Ancient plant

48 Caress

50 Regard as the same

52 Without a doubt

53 Twilight time

54 Mural undercoat

55 Barely scrapes by

DOWN

1 Matador’s foe

2 Fabric sample

3 Free ticket

4 Sault — Marie

5 College stat

6 Nerve network

7 “Rag Mop” brothers

8 Cut back

9 USN rank

10 Close kin

11 — spumante

12 Antennae

17 Develop

19 Break time

20 Wilts

21 Econ. yardstick

22 Motel vacancy

23 Sarge’s pooch

24 Peach centers

26 Ice sheet

27 Radius companion

28 Scallion relative

30 Built, as a memorial

32 JAMA readers

36 — Paulo

39 Farewells

40 Left

41 Comes to a halt

42 Lyric poems

44 Bad mood

45 Maneuver slowly

46 AAA suggestions

47 Court divider

48 — Newton

49 Zodiac sign

51 Vt. neighbor

