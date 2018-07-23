CROSSWORD CLUES
ACROSS
1 Sugar amts.
5 Vine produce
10 Beethoven’s “Moonlight --”
12 Tarzan’s moniker
13 Van Gogh painting
14 Food consumers
15 Moves jauntily
16 Dinosaur trapper
18 Language suffix
19 Unyielding
21 Fumble blindly
25 What eavesdroppers get
29 Poster
31 Lounged around
33 Boy wizard Harry
34 Earlier
35 Fallen log cushions
37 High points
38 Picket line crossers
40 Earth, in combos
43 Monkey with
44 Ancient plant
48 Caress
50 Regard as the same
52 Without a doubt
53 Twilight time
54 Mural undercoat
55 Barely scrapes by
DOWN
1 Matador’s foe
2 Fabric sample
3 Free ticket
4 Sault — Marie
5 College stat
6 Nerve network
7 “Rag Mop” brothers
8 Cut back
9 USN rank
10 Close kin
11 — spumante
12 Antennae
17 Develop
19 Break time
20 Wilts
21 Econ. yardstick
22 Motel vacancy
23 Sarge’s pooch
24 Peach centers
26 Ice sheet
27 Radius companion
28 Scallion relative
30 Built, as a memorial
32 JAMA readers
36 — Paulo
39 Farewells
40 Left
41 Comes to a halt
42 Lyric poems
44 Bad mood
45 Maneuver slowly
46 AAA suggestions
47 Court divider
48 — Newton
49 Zodiac sign
51 Vt. neighbor
