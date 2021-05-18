ACROSS
1 Exuded moisture
6 Good brandy
12 Manuscript fixer
14 Dry gully
15 Public esteem
16 Tilted
17 Chaperoned girl
18 May honoree
19 Vane dir.
21 Cries at a circus
23 Everest or K2
26 Dine
27 Edgar Allan --
28 Jeweler’s unit
30 “The Name of the Rose” author
31 “ — take forever”
32 Wipe out data
33 Soaring
35 Toothpaste type
37 Belief
38 Delights in
39 Sixth sense, briefly
40 Water source
41 Change color
42 Music media
43 Big Ten team
44 Forensic sci. tool
46 “Exodus” name
48 Cover stories
51 Egg yolk
55 Conclusion
56 Addison’s partner
57 Narrow crests
58 Form a gully
DOWN
1 Not ‘neath
2 Work by Keats
3 Zero
4 Piano exercise
5 Be too fond
6 Reassures
7 Two-color cookie
8 Kind of school
9 — compos mentis
10 Yes, to Angus
11 Ocean fish
13 Start up a computer again
19 Geometry pioneer
20 Weird
22 Waffled
24 Characteristics
25 Cruise stop
26 Official imprint
27 Dents
28 Leafy algae
29 Weather info
34 Horse’s “lunchbox”
36 Literary compositions
42 Lawyers’ jobs
43 Sea tanker
45 Giza’s river
47 Nerve network
48 Kenya’s loc.
49 52, to Livy
50 Where Terre Haute is
52 Writer — Buscaglia
53 Primeval
54 Itty-bitty