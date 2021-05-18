ACROSS

1 Exuded moisture

6 Good brandy

12 Manuscript fixer

14 Dry gully

15 Public esteem

16 Tilted

17 Chaperoned girl

18 May honoree

19 Vane dir.

21 Cries at a circus

23 Everest or K2

26 Dine

27 Edgar Allan --

28 Jeweler’s unit

30 “The Name of the Rose” author

31 “ — take forever”

32 Wipe out data

33 Soaring

35 Toothpaste type

37 Belief

38 Delights in

39 Sixth sense, briefly

40 Water source

41 Change color

42 Music media

43 Big Ten team

44 Forensic sci. tool

46 “Exodus” name

48 Cover stories

51 Egg yolk

55 Conclusion

56 Addison’s partner

57 Narrow crests

58 Form a gully

DOWN

1 Not ‘neath

2 Work by Keats

3 Zero

4 Piano exercise

5 Be too fond

6 Reassures

7 Two-color cookie

8 Kind of school

9 — compos mentis

10 Yes, to Angus

11 Ocean fish

13 Start up a computer again

19 Geometry pioneer

20 Weird

22 Waffled

24 Characteristics

25 Cruise stop

26 Official imprint

27 Dents

28 Leafy algae

29 Weather info

34 Horse’s “lunchbox”

36 Literary compositions

42 Lawyers’ jobs

43 Sea tanker

45 Giza’s river

47 Nerve network

48 Kenya’s loc.

49 52, to Livy

50 Where Terre Haute is

52 Writer — Buscaglia

53 Primeval

54 Itty-bitty

