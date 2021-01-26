ACROSS

1 Make up one’s mind

7 Honda rival

13 Left over

14 King Arthur’s island

15 — and hawed

16 Go downhill

17 Secret agent

18 Ltd. cousin

19 Snow boot

22 Cl- or Ca++

24 Chooses

28 Friend of Henri

29 Unforeseen problem

30 None

31 Kennel sleeper

32 Mil. officer

33 Shafts

34 Clog locale

36 Daughter of Hyperion

38 Lb. or oz.

39 Pantry item

40 Remnant

41 “The Simpsons” bartender

42 Ultimatum word

43 Buckeyes’ sch.

44 Fortify

45 Find the sum

47 Sweater front

50 Appliance brand

53 Swelling, as a river

57 Addison’s partner

58 Dinner course

59 Pestered in fun

60 Add herbs

DOWN

1 “That’s obvious!”

2 WSW opposite

3 Magna — laude

4 Belief systems

5 Mysterious

6 Swirling around

7 Swinging off course

8 Stratford’s river

9 Wireless pioneer

10 Capp and Jolson

11 Garden implement

12 Journalist Curry

19 Spank

20 Not right or wrong

21 Tobacco products

23 Cisco Kid movies

25 Canal site

26 Seismic event

27 Computer network

29 Tax form ID

33 Chow mein additive

35 Forms a thought

37 Bodies of work

40 Avoided

46 Cartoon chipmunk

48 Berlin single

49 This, to Pedro

50 Billings hrs.

51 Chowed down

52 Stadium cheer

54 1040 agcy.

55 Prefix for classic

56 Pentagon VIP

