ACROSS
1 Make up one’s mind
7 Honda rival
13 Left over
14 King Arthur’s island
15 — and hawed
16 Go downhill
17 Secret agent
18 Ltd. cousin
19 Snow boot
22 Cl- or Ca++
24 Chooses
28 Friend of Henri
29 Unforeseen problem
30 None
31 Kennel sleeper
32 Mil. officer
33 Shafts
34 Clog locale
36 Daughter of Hyperion
38 Lb. or oz.
39 Pantry item
40 Remnant
41 “The Simpsons” bartender
42 Ultimatum word
43 Buckeyes’ sch.
44 Fortify
45 Find the sum
47 Sweater front
50 Appliance brand
53 Swelling, as a river
57 Addison’s partner
58 Dinner course
59 Pestered in fun
60 Add herbs
DOWN
1 “That’s obvious!”
2 WSW opposite
3 Magna — laude
4 Belief systems
5 Mysterious
6 Swirling around
7 Swinging off course
8 Stratford’s river
9 Wireless pioneer
10 Capp and Jolson
11 Garden implement
12 Journalist Curry
19 Spank
20 Not right or wrong
21 Tobacco products
23 Cisco Kid movies
25 Canal site
26 Seismic event
27 Computer network
29 Tax form ID
33 Chow mein additive
35 Forms a thought
37 Bodies of work
40 Avoided
46 Cartoon chipmunk
48 Berlin single
49 This, to Pedro
50 Billings hrs.
51 Chowed down
52 Stadium cheer
54 1040 agcy.
55 Prefix for classic
56 Pentagon VIP