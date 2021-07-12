ACROSS
1 PC key
4 Contented murmur
7 Mineral find
10 “I” trouble
11 Charles Lamb
13 Long past
14 High sign
15 Draws
16 Actress — Kendrick
17 Simone Biles, for one
19 Keep an appointment
20 German article
21 Tail ends
23 Vagrants
26 Historical period
28 Time period
29 That senora
30 Math proportion
34 Kate, at first
36 Sigma follower
38 Tony-winner — Hagen
39 Parking nuisance
41 Part of MIT
42 Viewpoint
44 Top-left PC key
46 Jai --
47 Hobbyist
51 Knot in wood
52 Tomb Raider — Croft
53 Not masc.
55 Sporty trucks
56 Urge on
57 Geisha’s accessory
58 Clancy or Hanks
59 Barracks off.
60 Lisa Simpson’s instrument
DOWN
1 Decimal base
2 In a tizzy
3 Carcass
4 State Farm rival
5 False names
6 Scurries along
7 Dead duck
8 Osprey relatives
9 Venison
12 Houston pro
13 Harley competitor
18 Docs
22 Light brown
23 Univ. degrees
24 Word of disgust
25 Cousteau’s domain
27 Noggin
29 Pasture moms
31 Large vat
32 Part of TGIF
33 Fiber-rich grain
35 AOL notes
37 Home furnishing (2 wds.)
40 Mallard cousins
41 Wine cooler
42 Demoted planet
43 Sultan’s menage
45 Hit the trail
46 Border on
48 Travel guides
49 Strange sightings
50 “Fancy” singer
54 Stir