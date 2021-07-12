ACROSS

1 PC key

4 Contented murmur

7 Mineral find

10 “I” trouble

11 Charles Lamb

13 Long past

14 High sign

15 Draws

16 Actress — Kendrick

17 Simone Biles, for one

19 Keep an appointment

20 German article

21 Tail ends

23 Vagrants

26 Historical period

28 Time period

29 That senora

30 Math proportion

34 Kate, at first

36 Sigma follower

38 Tony-winner — Hagen

39 Parking nuisance

41 Part of MIT

42 Viewpoint

44 Top-left PC key

46 Jai --

47 Hobbyist

51 Knot in wood

52 Tomb Raider — Croft

53 Not masc.

55 Sporty trucks

56 Urge on

57 Geisha’s accessory

58 Clancy or Hanks

59 Barracks off.

60 Lisa Simpson’s instrument

DOWN

1 Decimal base

2 In a tizzy

3 Carcass

4 State Farm rival

5 False names

6 Scurries along

7 Dead duck

8 Osprey relatives

9 Venison

12 Houston pro

13 Harley competitor

18 Docs

22 Light brown

23 Univ. degrees

24 Word of disgust

25 Cousteau’s domain

27 Noggin

29 Pasture moms

31 Large vat

32 Part of TGIF

33 Fiber-rich grain

35 AOL notes

37 Home furnishing (2 wds.)

40 Mallard cousins

41 Wine cooler

42 Demoted planet

43 Sultan’s menage

45 Hit the trail

46 Border on

48 Travel guides

49 Strange sightings

50 “Fancy” singer

54 Stir

