The following comments from our readers were posted in the last week on The Leader-Vindicator’s Facebook page, related to various stories and photos. Each week we will highlight some of the top comments from the past week.
Union residents lash out
• “I have found no evidence that this is a good thing. If we want our children to be cyber schooled we can keep them at home and do so at the expense of the school district. What really needs stressed is the system does away with age-based classrooms and letter grades and advances students when they have mastered a subject. THIS DOES AWAY WITH GPA. A GPA is required by all colleges and although they are proposing this for grade school, at this time, what they are not telling you is that for this to work they will need to implement in the higher grades as students progress. Here is a good quote, ‘In the best student-centered, project-based education, kids spend much of their time learning with and from one another. Thus, while making sense of ideas is surely personal, it is not exclusively individual because it involves collaboration and takes place in a community. Even proponents of personal learning may sometimes forget that fact, but it’s a fact that was never learned by supporters of personalized learning.’” — Cheryl Craig Buzard
• “Give the team that went to California a chance to tell what they observed. It should have a profound effect on not only your opinion but on our students as well. The vision that Tom has for our district after that trip is definitely going to be beneficial to our students. It is quite different from what is presented in the Inevitable book. I have done my research and I have heard from the team. I wouldn’t say it if I didn’t believe it.” — Mindi Mike Verdill
• “Time for people to start homeschooling their children.” — Sheila June
• “Ok so let me understand this! Some are considering home school, cyber school ect...— because they don’t approve of MCL and the use of technology? What do you think cyber school is?! This is no longer a paper and pen world; the students need to understand the use of technology and how to learn when using it! If you give the team (who actually saw this curriculum first hand) a chance to share their experience, you may see that it would be a very beneficial experience for the students!” — Alicia Hetrick
Commissioners lend
support to Brady
Township projects
• “Over the years I conducted trains north and south through this tunnel either to Emlenton Quaker State Refinery and back or to Oil City and return, many times there were bricks and debris which would loosen and fall from the tunnel ceiling onto our trains. Good to know there are plans to save the tunnel for Rails to Trails use.” — Mike Tharan
