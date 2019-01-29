The following comments were posted in the last week on The Leader-Vindicator’s Facebook page, related to various stories and photos:
Newbie officials defend police coverage
• Curtis Murray: “Serving and protecting one traffic citation at a time.”
• Sandy Adams: “For Newbie: Instead of following people looking for a reason to pull them over, why can’t the police watch the traffic lights, especially on Broad and Wood street? I am surprised there are not more accidents. Any time I am at that light there are people rushing through when it is yellow and still going through the red light. One time I was on Wood turning south onto Broad, the light turned green for me and as I was turning onto Broad, someone going south on Broad ran the light. Had I not noticed and stopped in time, I would have been hit. There has to be a place the police can sit and monitor the traffic. Maybe if people begin getting fines for not following the laws of the traffic lights, they will quit running them. You may even find people intoxicated or in possession of controlled substances. I feel you would find more people DUI and finding controlled substances by watching those lights.”
• Valerie Cox: “My son’s been pulled over TWICE and given warnings for not stopping at the ‘Stop Except Right Turn’ sign in Brady. When he called the ‘except right turn’ part to the officer’s attention and reminded him that he was turning right, the cop told him that he ‘should really stop anyway, but I’ll give you a warning.’ Meanwhile, people speed up and down 2nd Street day and night without a worry. They know the cop’s hanging out in Uplinger’s parking lot on Kellys Way.”
Large East Brady crowd demands police action
• Renee Patton: “It’s not just about DUIs. It about the harassment to half the people that come to town now that are refusing to come back. It’s affecting every business in town NOT just the bars!!!”
• Jeffrey Eck: “From what I’ve read here and on other posts about this issue is people complaining about BS traffic stops as well as searches and intrusive questioning. From what I have read, the stops seem to be overzealous. Now if true, (not saying it isn’t) how many people brought in by the river in season will avoid town to avoid the hassle?”
• Bill Smith: “Becoming a police state in Brady!”
• Karissa Jeanne: “Wait until everyone quits putting their boats in at Cogley’s and quit coming to Brady altogether. Word travels fast about the nonsense going on in this town. Everyone will put in down at McCauley’s campground and put their boats in a different pool. See how fast revenue goes down in our small town. It’s so sad for the local business owners. No one wants to deal with any businesses because of the possible outcomes. Granted you don’t worry when doing nothing wrong, but no one wants any part of this town!”
New Bethlehem club members speak out against police coverage
• Betty Troup: “The folks leaving clubs should have no worries if not drinking too much. If you’re obeying laws why worry?”
• Stephanie Crissman: “That’s sad. If people want more police protection I’m sure there are better ways than harassing people. Pretty sad when you can’t call the police to complain of harassment because it’s the police harassing you.”
Union seeks new
superintendent
• Cindy Barger: “They made a good decision...I’ll say it.”
• Susan Huber: “Union is so wrong to do this! For a school to be great you need a great leader! You guys are losing the reason why you are so great.”
• Shelly Brown Atzeni: “FYI, Union has been great for many many years! And for you to say she is the reason why Union is great, that’s a slap in the face to previous administrators that have served our school district! This school district was great when she came and will be great when she leaves!”
• Earla McCall: “Sounds like Harper Valley PTA...”
• Debbie Howell-Rainey: “Some of the issues brought up are not the role of a superintendent, but the responsibility of the teachers, staff and principal. I believe a lot is overseen by the teachers. There will always be bullies, look at our government it’s full of them! It’s how things were handled, some issues could have been addressed differently, no question about it. We are all entitled to our opinions but please don’t crucify someone for their opinion, that makes you no better than the ‘bully.’ I hear the same names all the time of the kids causing trouble, our democracy has made it that we don’t discipline the student anymore. The school is in fear of what the parent will do, the commotion they will cause, and not accept the student did anything wrong. In turn let’s just hope that the next person that comes in cares about the school, the kids, teachers, and making a difference with Union. A lot of positive things have happened embrace them, not the negative.”
