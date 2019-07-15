The following comments were posted in the last week on The Leader-Vindicator’s Facebook page, related to various stories and photos:
Vaping tops Redbank Valley agenda
• Lugene Edinger — The school board is more concerned with suspensions of their top players than the health and well being of those students?
• Cindy McDonald Miller — Action...consequence. It’s the responsibility of the school district to teach our kids that their actions can’t get swept under the rug. There are written in stone rules in place for their safety and so they can learn how to function in society. When you have grey areas or when the rules only apply to certain kids or at certain times, that’s when kids are out of control. And when staff quit enforcing them.
• Jocelyn Delp — Other then the 3 day suspensions and in school suspensions, what happens to the kids that aren’t involved in extracurricular activities? I understand that the kids in sports represent our school in many ways but why are they punished more then the kids who choose not to participate? I agree that this is a conflict that needs resolved but to me, there should be equal punishment.
• Matthew Young — A suspension could trigger a lack of interest? Quit all the snowflake actions and thinking and let the kids get the punishment. Kids these days need to really learn values, rules and respect and understand that in real-life adulthood, there are consequences to actions as well!
• Dee Bell (school board member) — For years, I’ve battled at board level to maintain our sports programs with a shrinking budget. My statement to the taxpayer has always been, I believe sports have a great influence on our participating students, it’s a great diversion from studies, and adds a reason why they need to be in school for attendance, and achieve the best grade possible, and conduct themselves in an appropriate manner. Athletes are held to a higher standard, it’s a privilege to participate, and a greater expectation to represent our great school abroad, with class and dignity. That being said, why should I lower the standard to play or participate? I’m behind our kids whether they are in first place or last place, because I know they are doing the right things to be there. I also want to protect the kids that don’t violate these rules by being mixed with the ones who do. It was said to me that, “you could ruin a student’s chance for a scholarship to a university by suspending them from the sport.” You show me any recruiter, or university for that matter that will take a student with a tobacco or drug violation in their program. The question out there is, what about the student that doesn’t participate in extracurricular activities. That’s simple, nothing. You can only take what is received. Next time you go to an event, when you see our team in uniform, or the band, or the play, cheerleaders, and so on, think of them as kids that are holding themselves to a higher expectation.
Stop signs, speed bumps discussed in SB
• Meg Murray — People drive ultimately way too fast on our street. They would never be able to stop if a child took off running in front of them. You can tell your kids over and over to stay off the road, but toddlers sometimes have a mind of their own. THIS STREET IS OUR HOME.
• Elizabeth Winfield — This is a residential neighborhood where nobody should feel like they are at the mercy of reckless drivers.
Grants benefit
Rimersburg Hose Co.
• Pam Curry — Thanks Rimersburg Firemen for all the hard and dangerous work you do for our town and surrounding communities! What would we do without all of you?
Pumpkin patch
rolls out of sight
• Jess Baugh — Thank you, Linda and Paul! You gave all of us all a gift that can’t be repaid, the gift of beautiful memories!
• Briana Katlin Kiehl — Thanks for the memories! Our preschoolers enjoyed going to the pumpkin patch and talked about it all year!
• Cindy Mcguire — Thank you for the memories and all the heart and soul that you put into your pumpkin patch.
• Chad Crissman — Thank you so much for everything Mr. Stahlman. You were a great teacher, and it was always a treat seeing you at the pumpkin patch. My entire family will miss coming there.