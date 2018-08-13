The following comments from our readers were posted in the last week on The Leader-Vindicator’s Facebook page, related to various stories and photos. Each week we will highlight some of the top comments from the past week.
Superintendent
encourages positivity
• “A positive attitude is what we need!” — Ryan Sherry
• “Wow positivity! What a change!” — Larry Smith
• “I moved from New Bethlehem in 1979. Since then I have seen some really bad schools. You all got something good going, don’t ruin it. Redbank Valley is a great school.” — Tony Himes
• “I hope he takes time and gives our students his friendly smile. Students must not be afraid of school officials. Welcome Dan Hawkins!” — Susan Huber
• “Praying we can find someone like him to come on board with us permanently, that will turn our district around....like it used to be!” — Sally Ryan
• “The staff has always been top notch. Like it used to be! Sadly they have been handcuffed in [the] last year.” — Mark Helfrich
Former Union star
lands in Hall of Fame
• “Purity Avenue Pride!” — Dante Filetti
• “Congratulations George.” — Wendell Wensel
Peace and serenity
along the Allegheny
• “I wanna Brady Yoga!” — Tammie Schmidt Wormley
• “Sounds like fun!” — Cindy Slagle
