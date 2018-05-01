The following comments from our readers were posted in the last week on The Leader-Vindicator’s Facebook page, related to various stories and photos. Each week we will highlight some of the top comments from the past week.
Parade of Barbershop Harmony is Tonight in New Bethlehem
“Marty and I had so much fun tonight at this barbershop chorus! They all were amazing!” — Marty Reynolds
Water and sewer rates
to rise for customers
of RVMA
“The water isn’t fit to drink and now I’m gonna have to pay more for it.....nice.” — Jennifer Case Orr
“Mine smells like sewage!” — Heidi Shumaker Clinger
“Water not fit to drink. Now they want more money. Maybe they need to pay my bottle water bill.” — Georgie Carlson
“This needs to be explained to the public by a public service announcement/statements by the RVMA, as do the specific rates charged by the Authority. ... Full transparency is a must here and now. Okay, RVMA, the ball is in your court to specifically explain to your customers and answer their questions.” — Mike Tharan
“They can’t even keep the water right but they’re going to charge more for it? Ridiculous nonsense.” Merle N. Wolfe
“This has gone on so dang long it makes me sick. I go buy water because it’s disgusting and if I’m not gonna drink it my pets are gonna get bottled water.” — Jackie Kozakovsky
“We have not been able to stand the taste of ours and have been buying water. ... I would like to see a more frequent reporting system to know if it is actually safe to drink. [W]e were told it was tasting bad due to the creek being low, but what if the creek is low more than when the report is out and not everyone gets a report? I don’t remember getting one in 2017 or any calls saying to boil.” — Jennifer Maloney Kemmer
“The water stinks and is not fit for human or animal to drink. My dog walks over and smells her water bowl before she drinks it. We buy bottled water for her. And for us also.” — Marcy Wile
“[You] can’t drink the dang water but keep raising the bill! I’ll be damned if I’m paying more!” — Shontell McKinney
“Here are some resources that hopefully address everyone’s questions and concerns: 1. Smelly Water explanation and resolution: https://bit.ly/2FyqzoG and follow-up: https://bit.ly/2vZtGXu. 2. Rate Increase explanation and details: https://bit.ly/2FwD7Ne as well as our rates page on the RVMA website: RVMAonline.com/rates. 3. Any additional questions, concerns or constructive feedback can be directed to our office here: RVMAonline.com/contact or we welcome members of the public to attend our meetings the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Alltell/Windstream Building on Lafayette Street. Folks who are unable to attend the meetings, are also welcome to message me directly and I’ll be happy to bring your specific concerns to the Board’s attention and follow-up with a resolution. I appreciate everyone’s constructive feedback and concern — please know your voice has been heard and your comments are brought to the Board’s attention.” — Gordon Barrows (RVMA Board Member)
