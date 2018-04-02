The following comments from our readers were posted in the last week on The Leader-Vindicator’s Facebook page, related to various stories and photos. Each week we will highlight some of the top comments from the past week.
RV Sports Boosters: We’ll do our share, but ...
• “What upsets me is the fact they are still paying school personnel to take tickets at sporting events when I’m sure we could find volunteers to do it.”
— Woody Kahle
• “Just so I am reading this right ... I just enrolled my daughter in Kindergarten and now in the future this school district isn’t going to have any sports/activities? Looks like I might be looking at different options.”
— Amber Casale
• “I have been told that the reason sports are on the chopping block is because our board wants to put a referendum on the next ballot. The referendum will say that they need permission to raise taxes or sports and band and chorus and the musical will be cut. No one wants to raise taxes so they will vote against it and in turn they will be voting to approve these cuts as well. Then the board can turn right around and blame it on the taxpayers for not voting to fund these things.”
— Tina Chapman Parker
Redbank voters face tax hike ballot question
• “No to the increase 13% tax... that is ridiculous.... some person or people need to be held accountable for this mess... now [they] are threatening to cut sports — which I feel is just a way to manipulate the public to vote yes to this ridiculous tax hike.... I’m okay with the normal 3.5%.... but 13% is too much.... then next year they will want to raise them again.”
— Georgi Anne
• “Of course it’s NO to a 13% increase but instead of the astronomical numbers at the top administration, which had to be ok’d by someone, how bout starting there. And instead of the 13% increase in one year how bout they should have raised the taxes 1mil at a time...years ago. Is that not what the board is for...to budget now and long term? Ridiculous.
— David Rupp
• “Vote it down! Reduce wasteful spending in schools first and start producing quality education!”
— Kevin D. Johnson
• “Vote no. They want taxpayers to fund extracurricular activities and now pay an extra 13%? I think it is time the school board starts being truthful instead of pulling the wool over everyone’s eyes.”
— Matt Bonanno
• “This is the start of chasing retired senior citizens out of their homes and further impacting the housing and business real estate market, which is still recovering.”
— Mike Tharan
• “We somehow went from a nice cushy surplus to an unsustainable deficit while at the same time cutting classes, closing schools and cutting extracurriculars. Something doesn’t smell right.”
— Jackie Quinn
• “If ya’ll took a salary cut [there] would be enough money. See how the rest of the people live.”
— Pam Rankin
• “Maybe someone should have thought about this when they built a $104,000 press box at the athletic field or the $1,000,000 wrestling room.”
— Kenny Miller
• “NO, cut staff, lower wages and benefits, too high now.”
— Dave Sturgeon
• “We need to get some industry and factories back into the New B and Hawthorn areas. People can’t buy homes and pay taxes without jobs. We have nothing left anymore except the peanut butter plant.”
— Diane Neiswonger Niccolai
C-L students make school history, heading to
national Academic
Decathlon
• “I’m very proud of all of you! Congratulations! What a testimony...Mrs. O on your great teaching ability! Just Awesome!”
— John Johnson
