KNOX – Erin and Bela Webb of Knox announce the birth of a son, Gavin Laird Webb, on Thursday, November 29, 2018, at Clarion Hospital.
The newborn weighed 9 pounds and was 21 inches tall.
Maternal grandparents are Marilyn Zuranik of Fairmount City and James Zuranick of New Bethlehem.
Maternal great-grandparents are the late Charles Smith and the late Phyllis Smith.
Paternal grandparents are Robert Geer Sr. of Panama City, Fla. and Lisa Geer of Panama City, Fla.
Paternal great-grandparents are the late William Cheke and the late Dolores Cheke.
The baby was welcomed home by siblings, Declan, age 3 and Ryan, age 1.
