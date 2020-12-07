“All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had spoken by the prophet: ‘Behold, a virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and his name shall be called Emmanu-el (which means, God with us).’” When the angel spoke these words to Joseph in relation to the child his fiancée, Mary, was about to bare, he was doing much more than giving the parents-to-be a jump start on monograming personal baby items. Instead, the name was meant to characterize the child and the very nature of the God who orchestrated the child’s conception and birth. In fact, since its introduction in relation to Jesus’ birth narrative, the name, Emmanuel, has been a confession of faith for Christians throughout the ages. The name reminds us that God is not at all standoffish or aloof. Instead, God is a hands-on God who moves in, acts in and transforms life itself. The name reminds us that God knows our life so well because, in Jesus, God became human and experienced life first hand. God knows the joy of feasting and family, and God knows the sorrow of isolation and a friend’s death. God knows because God has been there, and now, as the name suggests, God is with us.
Now, while this sense of God’s presence is important, especially in these current days of stress and isolation and despair, there are two further implications suggested by this “withness” that we experience from God.
The first implication is that salvation is God’s action, not ours. I think that many times we humans think that forgiveness and salvation come to us because we do something to earn them. That, however, is not the case at all. Consider, for example, Paul’s statement on that very subject. He reminds the Roman Christians that, “God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8). In other words, Paul is saying that while we were incapable of doing anything for ourselves by way of achieving salvation, God acted first. That same expression of faith is why many denominations practice infant baptism. It is a constant reminder that salvation depends entirely on God’s actions, not our own. Salvation is a gift from God who is always with us.
The second implication of the “withness” of God is that this “withness” does not provide immunity from suffering, sin or death. What it does is provide power over suffering, sin and death. That is a critical difference. The former presumption suggests that these things don’t come. The latter presumption suggests that these things cannot overcome or hold us.
It is very easy to ask in the face of mass and individual suffering — like the mounting deaths from COVID — why God would allow such horrible things to happen to God’s children? That question, however, is rooted in a false assumption. The point of faith is not why bad things happen, but that God is present to see us through.
”And his name shall be called Emmanu-el’ (which means, God with us).” As we move nearer to the celebration of Jesus’ birth, let us connect again with the God who came to us, revealed the divine self to us, lived, suffered and died among us. Christmas reminds us that God is always exactly where God has been, is and always will be: with us.