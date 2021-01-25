It certainly doesn’t feel as if winter is done with us yet, but the official word on the matter will come on Tuesday, Feb. 2 as we turn our attention once again to nearby Punxsutawney for Groundhog Day.
Will Punxsutawey Phil see his shadow or not? Will it be six more weeks of winter, or will spring be just around the corner?
Even though this year’s pandemic-limited Groundhog Day festivities will be very different from the large, party-like atmosphere we’re used to seeing, we’re still waiting with baited breath on Phil’s prognostication.
But we just have a hunch that Phil will envision a long winter yet to come.
* * *
As January draws to a close, don’t forget that the deadline to cast your ballot in The Leader-Vindicator’s annual Readers Choice Awards contest is this Friday, Jan. 29.
The ballot, which can be found in today’s newspaper, can be dropped of at our office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
Everyone who submits a ballot will be entered in a drawing to win one of several gift cards to area businesses. So don’t delay, cast your ballot now!
* * *
Winter weather isn’t all bad, especially if you love snowmobiling. And great locations to enjoy that sport are nearby.
The Allegheny National Forest has approximately 365 miles of interconnected snowmobile trails and loops, and another 52 miles of trails used for both snowmobiles and ATV/OHMs, when conditions permit. Multiple user groups enjoy the Forest’s trails in the wintertime too, so use caution as you may encounter vehicles, groomers, snowshoers, dog sled teams and cross-country skiers at any time. Please be aware that maintained snowmobile trails will not be groomed until there is a significant amount of snow on the ground.
Trail condition reports are updated twice weekly, or when conditions warrant. Snowmobile trail conditions are under the quick link menu at www.fs.usda.gov/activity/allegheny/recreation/wintersports.
They can also be accessed by calling one of the ANF’s offices and then following the prompts: Bradford Ranger District: (814) 362-4613; Marienville Ranger District: (814) 927-6628; or the Supervisor’s Office: (814) 723-5150.
* * *
Not only can you get a great deal on a subscription to The Leader-Vindicator at our office in New Bethlehem, but we are the place to stop if you are also looking for the Redbank Valley Historical Society’s latest book.
The new “Voices From The Redbank Valley” is available at The Leader-Vindicator office at 435 Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
We have copies of the book for sale for $65, with all proceeds going to the historical society, which has worked for a decade on this 440-page hardcover book full of great articles, vintage photographs and illustrations. (See the story in today’s Senior Lifestyles special section to learn about some of the local folks who helped put this great book together.)
If you are purchasing a book at our office, please bring cash in the exact amount, or make out your check to the Redbank Valley Historical Society. If you purchase a book at our office, we are offering a special rate on one-year subscriptions to The Leader-Vindicator for new in-state subscribers.
If you can’t stop by our office, you can place an order for the book, or make other arrangements, by calling Cindy Morgan at (814) 221-6225.
* * *
Now that we are a month into the new year, we want to remind all L-V readers that we are once again taking submissions of photos for our annual “Take The L-V With You” promotion.
As you plan any trips and travels during 2021 — from day trips, weekend getaways to full-fledged vacations — remember to take along a copy of our newspaper with you, and take a photo of those on the trip with The Leader-Vindicator at a memorable stop along your journey. Send your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net along with the names of those pictured, and trip details.
We will publish the photos later in the year, after the summer travel season.