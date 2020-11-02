We always reserve the fourth Thursday of November as a day of giving thanks, but one day a year is far too little for such an important task.
As this is written, the results of yesterday’s (Tuesday’s) big election are unknown, and it could possibly stay that way for days or longer. Regardless, we should pause for a few moments today to give thanks that we live in a country in which regular folks like us have the right to be a part of the democratic process. Regardless of who wins, it’s wonderful to see so many people cast their votes this year and to be a part of a country in which we all have a hand in selecting our leaders.
Those rights and privileges, in no small part, have been preserved for us through the years by our country’s veterans. We will show our thankfulness for them next week as we celebrate Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Public programs for the veterans will be more limited this year due to the pandemic; however, we urge everyone to talk with the veterans they know in their lives to show them how thankful we are for the sacrifices they and their families have made.
* * *
For a lot of folks, the passing of Halloween and the arrival of November means one thing: time to start the Christmas countdown.
To help get you in the mood for the holiday season, and to help with your gift giving, the annual Sligo Homes for the Holidays craft show will be held this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-7.
Numerous crafters and vendors will be set up in the Sligo Recreation Center along Colerain Street (Route 68) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and additional stops are planned this year at the Grace Community Church in Curllsville and at 524 Penn Street in Sligo.
* * *
And while the annual Rimersburg “A Christmas Present” craft show was called off due to the pandemic, there will still be plenty of goodies offered in the Rimersburg area this week as well.
From Nov. 5-7, several crafters will be set up in the Rimersburg Community Building along Main Street, while nearly 30 vendors will be on hand at the Fox Farm along Long Lane West Nov. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Additionally, three craft stops are planned between Rimersburg and New Bethlehem along Route 861 from Nov. 5-7, so look for the signs at each location.
* * *
Saturday’s event schedule also includes the Fall Craft Show at the New Bethlehem Fire Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Be sure to support the fire department at this craft show, as well as by purchasing their Big Buck Contest tickets, which are now on sale. You don’t need to be a hunter to buy a ticket for a chance to win one of the many great prizes, including cash and gift cards.
See any fire department member for details.
* * *
