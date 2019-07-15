It’s hard to believe that it is here already, but the start of the 2019 Clarion County Fair is just a few days away.
So much planning and preparation goes into making the fair a reality each year, and scores of volunteers and sponsors are the driving force for what has become one of this region’s most anticipated events.
We hope you’ll set aside an evening or two next week to take in all that the fair has to offer, from its great shows to the many exhibits and projects that our area’s youth work hard to develop throughout the year.
* * *
* * *
While the Clarion County Fair won’t get underway until this Sunday, the nearby Jefferson County Fair is in full swing with some of the biggest events of the week yet to come.
Grandstand events for the remainder of the week include ATV races by Legends Powersports on Wednesday, a mud bog on Thursday, the Rawhide Rodeo on Friday and JM Motorsport’s figure 8 racing and demolition derby on Saturday.
Each day at the fair will feature different performers on the community stage, with entertainment to include bingo games, square dancing and rock bands. The annual fiddler’s contest will be held Saturday afternoon, and rounding out the programs will be music and karaoke by Dazzle U.
The annual senior citizens picnic will be held Thursday, with entertainment by the Village Voices of Brockway following the lunch.
Admission to this year’s fair is $9 per person, and includes all exhibits, grandstand and community stage shows, the carnival by Bartlebaugh Amusements, and parking.
* * *
The Brookville YMCA and Western PA CARES for Kids will hold their 11th Annual Duathlon, 5K and Community Walk on Saturday, July 20, at Cook Forest State Park, Shelter 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This event is child friendly and people of all athletic abilities are welcome. Online registration is now open at www.raceentry.com/brookville-ymca-and-western-pa-cares-for-kids-duathlon-5k-and-community-walk/race-information.
Day of race registrations begin at 8 a.m. at Shelter 2. An awards ceremony and free lunch will follow the race.
For more information visit www.carescac.org or call (814) 849-1904.
* * *
The Coolspring Power Museum in Jefferson County is hosting “History Day” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, July 20.
Throughout the day, there will be volunteers at the museum buildings and grounds to give presentations on the history of many engines in the museum along with the history of the museum itself. They will explain when and where the engines were built and what they were used for. Many engines will be running throughout the day, with a scheduled start-up for the larger engines.
Volunteers will be on hand to show you why the Coolspring Power Museum has the finest antique engine collection in the world. The gift shop will be open all day for souvenirs and apparel. A food vendor will be on-site for lunch or refreshments.
Tickets for the event are $8. Information regarding the event and tickets are available by calling the museum at (814) 849-6883 or by calling Stewart McKinley at (814) 316-1794 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.
An antique car, truck and tractor show will be held along with History Day. No vehicle is too large or too small. A donation to CPM for showing your vehicle is appreciated.
* * *
