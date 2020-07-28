We honestly never thought we would get to say it this year, but here we go: Welcome to Clarion County Fair Week!
That’s right, the shortened version of the fair gets underway today (Wednesday) and continues through Saturday at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
This year’s fair may not offer everything that we are treated to most years, but the heart of the fair — our local kids with their animal projects — remains intact, and we can still enjoy the grandstand shows, music acts, exhibits and, of course, all the fair food.
While you’re at the fair this year, stop by The Leader-Vindicator’s booth for some free goodies, and be sure to check out our special Fair Week subscription deal, which will get you two bonus months added to your 12-month subscription. Just call us at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221 to get the deal today!
* * *
Since we published the special section last week for the Clarion County Fair, some of the additional music acts have been announced.
The fair’s free stage, located away from the grandstand, will feature the Allegheny Boys at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday, and Jimmy Swogger & Friends at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursday.
On Friday, from 6 to 10 p.m., Leroy Walter will host karaoke and vocals.
And on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m., the stage will feature The Rust Project.
Grab some of your favorite tasty treats from fair vendors, find a nice spot on the grounds, and listen to these shows.
* * *
The Leader-Vindicator wants to see how you’ve been enjoying the area’s rivers, streams, lakes and waterways this summer — and you could win big!
Our annual Down By The River special section is coming up in August, and we are asking readers to submit photos of themselves and loved ones staying cool with water-related activities. From swimming and boating, canoe and kayaking, fishing and stone skipping, and what ever else you do along the river, we want to see it.
Send your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net or watch for one of our Down By The River posts on Facebook where you can post your photo. Please include the name of everyone in the photo, and tell us where it was taken.
One lucky winner will be randomly chosen to receive a Family Four-Pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.
Don’t delay, send in your photos today!
* * *
And speaking of photos, if you’re headed to any local events this weekend, or still taking your summer vacation, be sure to remember to “Take The L-V With You!”
Each year, we ask readers to take a copy of our newspaper with them on their travels, and to submit a photo of them with the paper at a memorable stop along the journey. Send your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, or mail them to: The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
We will collect all the photos throughout the summer, and publish them at the end of the season. We can’t wait to see where you Take The L-V this year!
* * *
Finally, each week The Leader-Vindicator selects a Subscriber of the Week and publishes their name on either Page A-1 or A-2 of the paper.
From those weekly winners, we randomly select a Subscriber of the Month who receives one month of The L-V added to their subscription.
For July, our Subscriber of the Month is Melissa Goodman of New Bethlehem. Congratulations!
To subscribe to The L-V, and to take advantage of our Fair Week special going on now, call (814) 275-3131 ext. 221.