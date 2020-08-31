You’ll have to drag us kicking and screaming into autumn, as we hold firm that summer still has several weeks left for us to enjoy.
But there’s no denying that the Labor Day weekend — that point on the calendar which signifies the unofficial change from summer to fall for many people — is upon us in a few days.
So, for all of you whose cup of summer is still half full (or at least has a few more sips remaining), it’s not to late to get away and enjoy the great outdoors. And if you are headed out of town for the day or a weekend getaway, don’t forget to “Take The L-V With You” and take part in our annual photo contest.
Just bring along a copy of The Leader-Vindicator, and pose your travel group with the newspaper at a memorable stop along your way. You can email your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. Don’t forget to include the names of the people in the picture, where you went and any details from your trip.
The deadline to submit photos is Friday, Sept. 11 — so don’t delay! We will publish all the travel photos at the end of the month.
* * *
And speaking of photo contests, our ongoing weekly L-V Photo Contest is still accepting photos from the First Day of School.
You can enter by posting your first day of school photos on one of our daily corresponding Facebook posts, or by emailing a photo to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. All entries must include the names of the students pictured, what school they attend, and what grade level they are beginning.
The photos can be from any level of school (preschool, elementary, high school and even college), as long as it was taken at the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
From all the photos we receive, we will randomly select one winner who will receive a Family Four-Pack of Tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. The winning photo, along with as many others as we can fit, will appear in the Sept. 9-10 issue of The Leader-Vindicator.
The deadline to submit your photo is Friday, Sept. 4.
* * *
The annual Labor Day parade will return to Kellersburg this year, starting at 11 a.m. at the Barrett bus garage and continuing through the small Armstrong County village.
The event is one of our favorites in the area, as local families, businesses, farms and others create floats and other entries for the parade, which is also a showcase for antique tractors and several local fire companies.
Also this weekend, the East Brady Area Riverfest group will host a pig roast on Sunday, Sept. 6, in the parking lot of the All-Stars Bar and Restaurant along Kellys Way (Route 68), starting at noon.
Outside seating is available, along with takeout dinners. Meals will include pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, garlic green beans, cole slaw and rolls. The cost is $10 for adult dinners, and $6 for children.
Baked goods will also be available for sale, along with T-shirts and a 50/50 raffle to benefit next year’s festival.
* * *
The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has announced its new Trail Less Traveled Photo Contest that runs September through November. Finalists’ photos will be posted online in December with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following cash prizes: 1st Place, $100; 2nd Place, $75; 3rd Place, $50; and 4th Place, $25.
To enter, complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest. The only requirements are that the photo meet the Trail Less Traveled contest theme and must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest or Cameron counties.
* * *
With Labor Day at hand, don’t forget that The L-V office will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7. Deadlines for our Social and Church pages, as well as letters to the editor, will be advanced to noon on Friday, Sept. 4.
In addition to banks, post offices and other government offices being closed on Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, Sept. 5, through Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day.
Have a great holiday weekend!