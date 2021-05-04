We are blessed with so many great things in our region, and in our lives here, that it’s not hard to understand the need to give a little back from time to time if we can.
Thursday, May 6, is the annual Redbank Valley Day of Giving, a chance to support a number of organizations that help make our area a great place to live and work.
If you haven’t already, please take time on Thursday to get your donations in for the organizations of your choice. Your donations can be dropped off today at the Redbank Valley Public Library or the New Bethlehem Town Center.
Participating organizations this year include:
Brandon’s Dad (DUI Awareness), Just Us for the Animals, New Bethlehem Fire Company No. 1, Redbank Renaissance, Redbank Valley Church Association, Redbank Valley Education Foundation, Redbank Valley Historical Society, Redbank Valley Public Library, Redbank Valley Trails Association, Southern Clarion Police Association and Tri-County Health & Fitness.
More information and links to each organization’s website can be found at www.RedbankValley.org/giving.
* * *
While we’re on the subject of giving, is there anyone who is more giving than Mom?
This Sunday, May 9, is Mother’s Day, and we hope that if you are lucky to still have your mother in your life, that you can find time to be with her to tell her just how much she has meant to you.
And from all of us at The Leader-Vindicator, we wish all the Moms in our area a very Happy Mother’s Day!
* * *
You only need to wait one more week for the opening day of the Gumtown Market.
The farm market will kick things off on Friday, May 14, in the pavilion at Gumtown Park in New Bethlehem, operating every Friday through October from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Vendors at the market will be ready with fresh rhubarb, onions and asparagus, along with baked goods, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, aprons and blankets, canned goods, herb plants and more.
Seniors can also pick up forms for the farm market voucher programs in Clarion, Armstrong and Jefferson counties.
* * *
Each week, The L-V picks one of its many subscribers as our Subscriber of the Week. And from those weekly winners, we select one winner for our Subscriber of the Month.
For April, Gladine Smith of New Bethlehem was our Subscriber of the Month, and she will receive one free month of The L-V added to her subscription.
To subscribe to The Leader-Vindicator, give us a call at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221.
* * *
The Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, May 18, and New Bethlehem Borough Zoning Officer Dee Bell reminds borough property owners that there are rules in place for campaign signs.
Bell said that according to borough ordinances, election-related signs may be no larger than two-feet by three-feet, and signs can only be displayed for two weeks leading up to the election, and they must be taken down a week after the election.
Property owners may display signs for multiple candidates on their yards, but multiple signs for the same candidate are not allowed.
And in the business district, campaign signs may not be displayed on the sidewalks, but can be displayed inside business windows.
A copy of the borough’s zoning ordinance can be viewed at the borough office.