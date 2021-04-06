We hope everyone had a wonderful Easter holiday, and one that resembled more of the normal celebration that we are accustomed to, rather than the mostly shutdown event of a year ago.
We know that many people in the area went above and beyond this year to help make sure that our youngsters had a great time. The Easter Bunny made a number of visits to the area, and groups in New Bethlehem, East Brady, Sligo and more held egg hunts and other events this year that brought joy to many faces. Local schools and PTO groups got creative in their holiday events this year, too.
Thank you to everyone who stepped up to give the area’s children such a great time.
Don’t forget that tickets for Redbank Valley High School’s virtual production of “Once Upon a Wolf” are available now!
The play, which is a farcical spoof of well-known fairytales, will be available for the public to view virtually from April 18 through May 2.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.our.show/rvhsdramadept for $8 for a single or couple, and $20 for groups of three or more. A link to the site can also be found on the RVHS Drama Department Facebook Page.
Be sure to support our local students and the arts in the Redbank Valley!
Trout fishing season kicked off this past Saturday, and while we have several photos from the opening day in today’s paper, we are encouraging our readers to send in their own fishing photos, too.
Submit photos of your favorite fisherman or woman with their big catch this year. Send the pictures to news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, and be sure to include the person’s name, where they are from, where and when they were fishing, and any details about the fish they caught, or who they were fishing with on the big day.
We may have endured some pretty chilly weather at times in the last week, but this week’s weather has been beautiful, with more to come.
Although rain showers are possible Thursday night and into Friday, the temperatures are predicted to stay in the 60s and 70s at least through Monday.
Saturday, in particular, looks like it will be a beautiful sunny day in our area, at least according to the National Weather Service. So, get out and enjoy the spring weather!
Another sure sign that spring is here is that the Moonlite Drive-In at Brookville will mark its opening weekend, starting this Friday.
The Route 322 drive-in theater will feature a big double feature of the new “Godzilla vs. Kong” movie, starting at 8:15, followed by “Wonder Woman 1984” at 10:25 p.m.
Admission is only $20 per vehicle, and outside food and snacks are prohibited.