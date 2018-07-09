Do you like to spend your weekends and holidays boating, fishing, kayaking or just spending time along a local river or lake?
If so, don’t forget that this Friday, July 13 is the deadline to submit your photos for our first-ever Down By The River special section, coming in a few weeks.
We’re looking for photos of anything you like to do along the river, from waterskiing to canoeing, stone skipping to sleeping in a hammock along the river banks. We will also accept photos of your pets enjoying the river.
Send your photos to us by the end of the day this Friday to news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. You can also drop your photos off at our office, or mail them to The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
* * *
There sure were a lot of folks in New Bethlehem last Tuesday enjoying time along Red Bank Creek in anticipation of that evening’s Independence Day fireworks display.
The large crowd wasn’t disappointed as the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce once again delivered with a fantastic celebration for the Fourth of July.
Thank you to the chamber and all the fireworks sponsors for the great patriotic event, and we encourage everyone to support the chamber’s upcoming golf outing at Clarion Oaks which is used to help fund the fireworks show.
Contact the chamber office at (814) 275-3929 for more details.
* * *
The 4th Annual Volunteer Firefighters Jubilee will be held at Redbank Valley Municipal Park this Friday and Saturday, July 13-14.
The events will benefit all participating volunteer fire departments from Armstrong, Clarion, Jefferson and Venango counties.
The jubilee kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with crafters and vendors. The night’s lineup includes the Firemen’s Cash Raffle at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the Distant Area Fire Dept. will hold its Firemen’s Mud Run 5K. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. Participants will be divided into small groups or teams, with the groups being will released three minutes apart to ensure safety. The race will be a combination of obstacles, crawling, dragging, balance, climbing, running on different surfaces and more. Registration is $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the race. Visit runsignup.com/firemansmudrun2018 for full details.
Back at the jubilee, Saturday’s events will include a fire truck cruise-in, crafters, food vendors, an inflatable carnival starting at 11 a.m., car and motorcycle cruise-in, carnival games and the Firemen’s Games at 4 p.m.
* * *
This weekend also brings us the Community Celebration Day at the Union Pool Park in Sligo.
Hosted by the Sligo Presbyterian Church, the event will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 15, with a worship service in the large pavilion, followed by lunch at 11 a.m. Meat, buns and drinks will be provided, but feel free to bring your favorite picnic food to share.
Free swimming will be offered from noon to 6 p.m. All are welcome.
* * *
The Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts will host its Wood Carving Competition and Show this weekend, July 14-15.
Professional and amateur carvers from around the country will display their handmade creations. A $2 admission fee gives you free reign to explore these masterpieces.
The theme for 2018 is “Babies in the Forest.” Anyone wanting to submit his or her work should contact the Sawmill Center at (814) 927-6655, email info@sawmill.org or visit Sawmill.org and Facebook.
At the same time, on Saturday, July 14, the Sawmill will host its 3rd Annual Folk Music Festival. Registration begins at noon, and the performances will commence at 1 p.m. Three divisions will compete for $600 in prize money: fiddle, guitar and banjo/mandolin. Any musician wishing to compete can register by calling (814) 752-2959.
* * *
The Sherman Memorial Lighthouse in Tionesta will also be open this Saturday, July 14, for public tours from 1 to 4 p.m.
Not only does the lighthouse offer a breathtaking view of the beautiful river valley, but the inside of the lighthouse features Sherman family memorabilia. The Sherman family has roots in the New Bethlehem area.
Proceeds from the tours benefits the Tionesta Lions Club.
* * *
As we look ahead to the Clarion County Fair, which runs July 22-28 at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, the neighboring Jefferson County Fair gets underway this weekend in Brookville.
This year’s fair kicks off on Sunday, July 15, and continues through Saturday, July 21. Featured events include the ATV Racing Extravaganza on Monday evening, truck and tractor pulls Tuesday and Wednesday, a car and truck mud bog on Thursday, the Professional Rawhide Rodeo on Friday night and next Saturday night’s demolition derby.
For full details, visit www.jeffcofair.com and see the story on Page B-4 of today’s Leader-Vindicator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.