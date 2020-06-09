Hot enough for ya?
The official start of summer is still a week or so away, but the 90-degree temperatures hit this week, along with beautiful days of clear skies and sunshine.
If that makes you want to get into the full summer mode and jump in a swimming pool, you’re in luck as the Union COG Pool Park in Sligo will open this Sunday, June 14.
The pool will be open daily, weather permitting, from 1 to 7 p.m.
Discounted season passes for families and individuals can still be purchased through Saturday, so act fast and set yourself up for a full summer of staying cool. Visit the “Union Area COG Pool Park” Facebook page for details.
Not many local facilities will be open this summer, and many of our annual events are being canceled, so please be sure to support the Sligo pool and other places that are doing what they can to provide families with a place to hang out this summer.
* * *
This week’s paper features our annual Trail Guide, the publication that won the Keystone Press Award for Special Sections last year.
We want to thank all the advertisers for supporting this year’s guide, as well as the trail groups that do so much to contribute to the guide each year.
The trails have really come into their own during this time of pandemic, offering local residents one of the few places to go for recreation, exercise and to enjoy the outdoors with family. If you made use of the local trails during the shutdowns and social distancing, be sure to offer up your support, either financially or by reaching out to see how you can volunteer to keep the trails the wonderful assets that they are for our communities.
And while you’re on the trails, be sure to pick up after your pets, and never leave any garbage behind.
* * *
The Leader-Vindicator has been running a series of Photo Contests over the past several months, and we are now in the midst of one of our favorite contests of the year: Celebrate Dad!
With Father’s Day fast approaching, we are asking readers to share photos showing a local Dad with one or more of his children.
All you need to do is find one of our daily L-V Photo Contest posts on our Facebook page and share a photo, or email your photo to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
Please provide the names of everyone in the photo, where they are from, and how they are related.
Share a photo and you’ll be entered in a random drawing to win four tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.
We will publish the winning photo and some of our other favorite photos in the next issue of The Leader-Vindicator.
The deadline to share your photos is 5 p.m. on Monday, June 15. Don’t delay — post your photos today!
* * *
The Leader-Vindicator’s website is a great place to check out videos of local events, including our most recent videos featuring the graduation ceremonies at Redbank Valley and Union.
If you manage to capture news happening on video — whether it be school events, local sports, fires, car accidents or more — send them to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, so that we can share them with our readers.