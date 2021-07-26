Where can you see clowns doing motorcycle tricks, cars crashing into each other on purpose, all kinds of barnyard animals on display, as well as go fishing?
Those attractions and much more are going on this week at the Clarion County Fair, which continues through Saturday, July 31, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
Fair Week got off to a great start on Sunday, and the biggest nights are yet to come as demolition derbies will be held both Thursday and Saturday nights, truck and tractor pulls on Friday night and tonight’s (Wednesday’s) Oldies and Motown performance by Reminisce under the grandstand lights.
In addition to all the livestock exhibits, home and family living displays, carnival rides and games, vendors and the great food booths, the Fair also offers a chance to go fishing every day courtesy of the First Bite Fishing portable tanks.
And there’s more included with the pay-one-price admission, as the Johnny Rockett’s Cycle Circus show will perform weekdays at 5 and 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday at 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Magician and comedian John Cassidy will also offer three shows every day at 4:30, 6:45 and 8:30 p.m.
Don’t miss out on all these great shows and much more! See you at the Fair!
* * *
While you are at the Clarion County Fair, be sure to visit The Leader-Vindicator at our booth on the main pathway to the food court and grandstand area.
We are giving away a Pit Boss Pro Series Grill and Smoker (a $600 value) sponsored by Nolf Chrysler Dodge, as well as a two-hour Axe Throwing Party for six people at Long Shot Ammo & Arms, and a one-year subscription to The Leader-Vindicator. All you have to do is sign up for the free drawing at our booth during Fair Week.
While you’re there, we have some other nice freebies you can pick up, and information about our Fair Week subscription special.
* * *
* * *
The Callensburg-Licking Township Volunteer Fire Co. will host its annual ATV Poker Run on Saturday, July 31.
The family-friendly event takes place on 20-plus miles of scenic trails in the Callensburg area, with concessions and restrooms offered midway through the ride.
Registration begins at 7 a.m., and ends at noon, as the trail will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Riders under 16 must be certified and accompanied by an adult.
The cost is $20 per person.
* * *
Saturday’s local event schedule also includes the Armstrong Trail’s first-ever Tunnel Jam at the Brady Tunnel near Sarah Furnace.
The event includes a pig roast dinner catered by Zack’s Restaurant, beer and wine from Cellar Works Brewing and Foxburg Wine Cellars, a hot tub raffle, a 50/50 raffle, yard games and live music featuring Max Schang’s “Trio of Blues,” and Dusty Roads.
Tickets are $50, and are limited. Shuttle service to the event begin at 4:30 p.m., while dinner will begins at 5:30 p.m.