You may have noticed a little something extra with this week’s newspaper. Our 72-page full-color Kickoff 2019 Football Magazine is included with this week’s issue.
Last year, we published the magazine and sold it separately from the newspaper, prompting many readers to ask for it to be included in the paper. And so we listened, and are proud to present a great look at our local teams and players, including those from Redbank Valley, Union/A-C Valley, Clarion/Clarion-Limestone, Karns City, Brookville and more.
We hope you enjoy this special keepsake edition and that you continue to cheer on your local team this football season!
* * *
Time is running out to give your hometown some love and to make sure it makes it into our upcoming I Love My Hometown special section.
And, the best part is you could win a $100 gift card and other prizes just for submitting a small writing about your hometown.
If you love your hometown, let us know the following:
• What makes your hometown a great place to live and work?
• What are some of your favorite memories from your hometown?
• What is something you miss about your hometown?
• What is something you are looking forward to in your hometown?
• And anything else you may wish to include about your hometown.
Photos from the past and present are also being sought to showcase our hometowns.
We want to feature New Bethlehem, Rimersburg, Sligo, East Brady, Hawthorn, South Bethlehem, Clarion, Dayton, Summerville — ANY HOMETOWN in our readership area!
Send us your submission and photos to news@tlv.comcastbiz.net by noon on Friday, Sept. 13, and you’ll be entered in to win a $100 Gift Card, as well as tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo. Three prizes total!
Don’t delay — And make sure your hometown is not left out in this very special section in The Leader-Vindicator.
* * *
The Brick House Bed and Breakfast in Oak Ridge, just north of New Bethlehem along Route 28, will host its 7th Annual Open House and Fall Festival this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14-15.
Festivities include local crafters, vendors and great food music on the grounds of the historic 1820 Brick House.
The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, with 80 Degrees with Alex Shumaker performing from noon to 2 p.m. and Jake Shumaker from 2 to 4 p.m. On Sunday, the festival is open noon to 4 p.m. with performances by Billy Corbin throughout the day.
There will also be Army truck hay rides both days, and drinks by Trails to Ales Brewery.
For more information, visit www.brickhousebandb.com.
* * *
Kudos to the volunteers in the Sligo area who have brought their dream of creating a Veterans Memorial Park in that community to reality.
The park will be dedicated at a ceremony this Saturday at 11 a.m., located at the park at the corner of Colerain and Bald Eagle streets.
The park and its monument to our local veterans look fantastic and will be a great addition to the Sligo area.
We not only salute the local veterans who served, but all those who put in the work to bring this project to life.
* * *
You won’t want to miss next week’s issue of The Leader-Vindicator as we not only bring you a special third section dedicated to the upcoming New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival, to be held Sept. 20-22 in Gumtown Park, but we will also feature our annual Fall Sports Posters.
The posters will include photos of the fall sports teams from Redbank Valley, Union, Clarion and Clarion-Limestone.
Be sure to pick up your copy and proudly display the posters at your home, in your business and throughout the community to show support for our student athletes!
* * *
Award-winning speaker and best-selling author Kerry Magro will be on hand on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Clarion Area High School auditorium.
Diagnosed with autism at age four, Magro rose to the challenge and is now a doctor, professional speaker and author.
Magro will speak from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by a book signing at 8 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Clarion County Human Services and Clarion Area Title I.