Leader-Vindicator readers always come through.
The latest case in point is with our National Love Your Pet Day photo pages, included in today’s edition. We put out a call for our readers to send us photos of their pets, and boy did they ever.
Last year, we received around 40 photos; this year, we have pictures of close to 80 beloved pets across three pages.
Thank you to everyone who sent in their photos. Not only will they appear in today’s paper, but a slideshow video of all the photos in full color will soon be posted on our website at www.leader-vindicator.com.
* * *
And while we are on the topic of sending in photos, don’t forget that we accept photos for our “Take The L-V With You” promotion at any time of the year.
If you’re planning a winter or spring getaway, be sure to take along a copy of The L-V and pose with it at a memorable place on your trip.
Then send in the photo and information about where you took our newspaper to news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. You can also drop photos off at our office, or mail them to: The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
We will save all the photos we receive from throughout the year and publish them at the end of the summer.
We can’t wait to see where you take The L-V in 2020!
* * *
The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is also looking for some photos, as the group recently announced it will sponsor five photo contests this year, each with a different theme.
Finalists’ photos will be posted online with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following: 1st Place, $100; 2nd Place, $75; 3rd Place, $75; and 4th Place, $25.
To enter, complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest. The only requirements are that the photo meet the contest theme and must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest or Cameron counties.
The themes include:
• Spring Things — March to May 2020.
• Sunday Drives — June to August 2020.
• Trail Less Traveled — September to November 2020.
• Flavors of the Great Outdoors — December 2020 to February 2021.
• Hometown Pride — March to May 2021.
* * *
You won’t want to miss several special projects coming up in The Leader-Vindicator over the next several weeks.
Next week’s paper will feature our annual Women Today section, showcasing a number of successful women from our area.
And in two weeks, we will publish our 2020 Readers Choice Awards special section, as well as a poster dedicated to the upcoming “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” musical at Union High School.
Our poster for the Redbank Valley High School production of “Mary Poppins” will be included in The L-V later in March.
Don’t miss any of these great special sections!
* * *
Speaking of musicals, this weekend, Feb. 21-23, Punxsutawney High School will present “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy.”
The curtain will rise at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are $5 each for general admission, and $8 for reserved seating.