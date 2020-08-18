The Leader-Vindicator’s popular photo contests are back, with our latest contest asking readers to share photos of themselves and their children with their prizes vegetables, fruits, flowers and anything else grown in their gardens this summer.
The L-V wants to know: How Does Your Garden Grow? And everyone who submits a photo has a chance to win a Family Four-Pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.
All you need to do is visit The Leader-Vindicator on Facebook and find one of our daily posts for How Does Your Garden Grow? Share your photo on the post, along with information such as the names of everyone pictured, where they are from and details about your garden. Photos and information may also be emailed to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
The deadline to submit photos is 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24. The winner will be announced in our Aug. 26-27 newspaper, which will also feature a selection of our favorite photos.
Don’t delay, send in your photo today!
* * *
And to give you a hint and a bit of a heads-up regarding another upcoming L-V Photo Contest, make sure you snap those First Day of School photos and have them ready to share.
On top of those contests, The Leader-Vindicator is also conducting our annual “Take The L-V With You” promotion.
If you’re still planning something fun before the end of summer, make sure you take along a copy of The Leader-Vindicator! Whether it’s a day trip to a local park, a weekend getaway or a full-blown family vacation, we want to see where you take The L-V this summer.
Snap a photo of your travel companions with the newspaper at a memorable stop along your trip, and send it to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. Please include the names of everyone pictured, where they are from and details from your trip.
We will be accepting these photos until Friday, Sept. 11. The vacation photo pages will appear in The L-V in late September.
* * *
The United Way of Pennsylvania is conducting a COVID-19 Impact Survey to assess the financial and household burdens that the COVID-19 Pandemic has caused on our state’s families. This short confidential survey asks Pennsylvania families about their experience with finances, housing and utilities, child care, food accessibility, transportation and health care during the last five months.
United Way of Pennsylvania represents 44 Local United Ways and United Funds across the Commonwealth that are working to provide support and relief to all individuals and families in their communities. This survey will help inform how to effectively support Pennsylvanians as they recover from the pandemic’s impact.
The United Way network is asking Pennsylvania residents to share their experience in this short confidential survey available at http://bit.ly/UWPCOVID. Your participation is the first step to getting help in your community!
The statewide survey is open through Aug. 24. A state analysis will be available shortly after the survey’s conclusion. No individual or identifying information will be released or shared.
* * *
As we head into the start of the local school year — a year like no other — we wanted to explain to our readers why for the first time in perhaps this newspaper’s long history, we were not able to share with you the homeroom lists for our local schools.
We’ve had a number of parents and family members reach out to us, asking us when the class lists for Redbank Valley and Union schools would be published in The L-V, as they are each year. Although we saw in another nearby newspaper this week that Venango County schools continue to honor this longstanding tradition of publishing homeroom lists and supporting their local newspaper (which does so much throughout the year to highlight our local schools and students), in recent years Clarion County schools appear to have gone a different route.
The schools, citing legal and student safety reasons, have opted to no longer publish the class lists, but instead let each individual student know which classroom they are in. But as we all know, the kids and their parents, grandparents and other family members also want to know the full class rosters, and those of other classes. They want to know whose classes their friends and relatives are in. Waiting for the homeroom lists in the newspaper has been one of those traditions passed on from generation to generation, and one of those big events leading up to the school year to help get kids excited about the start of a new term.
Even though our area schools ask parents for permission to publish their children’s photos and names in the newspapers, they’ve opted to go a different route and take this tradition away from you, our readers. It may be too late for this year, but if you want to see the homeroom lists continue to be published in The Leader-Vindicator, reach out to your school district superintendent, principals and school board members to let them know that this is one tradition that you don’t want to see disappear forever.