Someone once said: Mom is a title just above queen.
As we approach Mother’s Day this Sunday, May 13, we want to offer our heartfelt gratitude to all the mothers who have helped shape our world, shape our lives and who have made our communities a great place to live.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms who are just starting out on the journey of motherhood; to all those who are at the stage of life where being mom feels more like being a chauffeur; and to those who have raised the next generation to be the best that they can be.
We hope everyone will take some time this weekend to share a few moments or more with their mom, and to tell her how much she really means to you.
* * *
Don’t forget that Thursday, May 10, is the Redbank Valley Day of Giving — your chance to help a number of local organizations meet their fundraising goals.
Organizations taking part this year include: Brandon’s Dad (DUI Awareness), New Bethlehem Fire Co., Redbank Valley Church Association, Redbank Valley Community Center, Redbank Renaissance, Redbank Valley Education Foundation, Redbank Valley Public Library and Redbank Valley Trails Association.
Donation locations include Northwest Savings Bank in New Bethlehem, the Redbank Valley Community Center, the Redbank Valley Public Library, and First Commonwealth Bank in Brookville.
For more information, call (814) 275-1718 or visit RedbankValley.org/giving.
Whether you can give a lot or just a few dollars, each of these groups helps make our area a better place, and need your support to continue doing what they do.
* * *
The Armstrong County Day of Giving is also taking place on Thursday, May 10.
The event is once again being organized by the Community Foundation: Serving the Heart of Western Pennsylvania. Among the participating groups this year are the following: Richard G. Snyder YMCA Campus, the Fort Armstrong Folk Festival, the Progressive Workshop of Armstrong County, Helping All Victims in Need (HAVIN), the American Cancer Society, the Salvation Army, Arts on the Allegheny, Orphans of the Storm and more.
Visit www.servingtheheart.org for more information on how to donate.
* * *
The ballet comes to the Sawmill Theatre in Cook Forest this weekend as Van Dyke & Co. and the Mahoning Valley Ballet present a selection of dance pieces surrounding the theme of “Love Potion No. 9.”
Theater-goers can enjoy a mix of dance genres including ballet, jazz, tap and modern. “Give Me One Reason” and “I Think I Love You” are just a couple of the familiar songs the dancers will perform to.
Shows will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
For ticket information, contact the Sawmill Center for the Arts at (814) 927-6655 or info@sawmill.org.
* * *
Also this weekend, the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will present “Pure Gold,” an oldies and doo-wop music show this Saturday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the Crawford Center in Emlenton.
Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for ARCA members and $5 for students. Buy online at www.alleghenyriverstone.org or call (724) 659-3153 to reserve.
* * *
Thank you to everyone who submitted a photo for the Mother’s Day pages included in today’s L-V. We hope to build on this for the future, so please have your photos ready for next year.
Also, please keep in mind that we will be doing a similar tribute for Father’s Day in a month’s time, so please start gathering those photos now. And keep watching the L-V in the coming weeks for more details.
