It might have been a little chilly on Sunday for the season opening day of the Union Pool Park in Sligo, but the temperature didn’t keep people away.
More than 60 people still visited the park at various times throughout the day, and more season passes have been sold this year than in recent years, officials said.
The pool park is open daily, weather permitting, from 1 to 7 p.m. Admission is $5 per day, with $1 admission after 5 p.m. each day, and half-price admission on Mondays.
The pool’s snack bar is operating, and pavilion rentals are being taken. Season passes can also still be purchased at the pool office during open hours.
With few other facilities in the region opening this year, we hope you will support the Union pool to help make this summer a big success for this great community asset.
* * *
Summer officially begins this Saturday, June 20, and the weather is predicted to match the season, for once.
The National Weather Service is calling for mostly sunny skies today (Wednesday) through Saturday, with temperatures in the 80s. Sunday and Monday are also forecast to be hot ones, but with a chance of showers.
* * *
This Sunday, June 21, is Father’s Day, and we want to wish all the Dads out there all the best as we celebrate everything they do for our families and communities.
Thank you to all the fathers who make such a difference in the lives of their children, and who step up to be leaders and volunteers in our area.
Be sure to check out our Celebrate Dad special photo pages in today’s issue of The Leader-Vindicator.
* * *
The Redbank Valley High School FFA, along with the Masked Teachers, will host two additional milk and dairy drives next week.
Whole milk from Schneider’s Dairy will be distributed at Redbank Valley High School from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 23, and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24.
The drives are open to anyone in the community at no cost.
* * *
Finally, The L-V staff would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and many friends of our former state Rep. Fred McIlhattan, who died last week.
Fred was a great friend of this newspaper, and we welcomed his regular visits to our office, both during his tenure as state representative, and in the years following his retirement.
So many projects in our communities, and so many of our area’s organizations and facilities benefitted from Fred’s help throughout the years. And many area children received an immeasurable boost from Fred’s efforts to enroll dozens of at-risk children in the unparalleled Milton Hershey School, which he held dear.
Fred was one of the best, and a true champion for our region. More importantly, he was a wonderful person and a true friend to so many. We will all miss him, especially as he unmistakably entered our offices every time with a proudly spoken, “My fellow Americans!”