You’ll notice that this week’s paper doesn’t feature our big, full-color Christmas “wrapper” filled with holiday stories and photos.
When the holiday, in this case Christmas, falls on a Wednesday, it presents a bit of a conundrum for us at The L-V. In the end, we decided that by publishing a day early next week, the L-V would be for sale on Christmas Eve, and thus that would be our big Christmas issue, filled with all the warm holiday cheer, greeting ads, colorful photos, the last batches of Santa letters and more.
We hope you’ll enjoy reading through all of that Christmas fun during the holiday week itself, even though we know many of our subscribers will get the paper the day after Christmas.
So be on the lookout for The Leader-Vindicator one day earlier next week, as well as the following week as we also publish on Tuesday, New Years Eve.
* * *
Although many of the area’s traditional Christmas events have already occurred, there are still a few on the calendar in the coming days.
One of our favorites is the annual Living Nativity which will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. this Friday evening, Dec. 20, at Springside Baptist Church, just south of New Bethlehem along Route 28/66.
We hope you’ll be able to stop by to enjoy the event, which reminds us of the real meaning of the Christmas celebration.
* * *
It’s not often we get a chance to see big name talent close to home, but this Sunday, Dec. 22, country music stars Lonestar and Phil Vassar will bring their “Holiday & Hits Tour” to the Punxsutawney Community Center for a 7:30 p.m. show.
Tickets are priced at $45, $55 and $65.
Call the Concert Line at (814) 938-9632 any weekday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to get your tickets.
* * *
Be on the lookout in next week’s Leader-Vindicator as we roll out our ballot for our annual Readers Choice Awards.
We’ve added some new categories this year, and made a few other changes as we ask our readers to vote for their favorite businesses, attractions and more in our hometowns.
We will also be offering a prize for one lucky voter who completes and turns in the ballot, so stay tuned to find out what that prize will be this year.
* * *
Have you or your parents or grandparents recently celebrated a milestone wedding anniversary?
If so, we’d love to feature your wedding photo in our upcoming Bridal section.
If you, or your parents or grandparents, marked a milestone this year — 25 years, 30 years, 35 years, etc. — send us the special couple’s wedding photo, along with the couple’s name, town where they live now and the number of years they’ve been married.
Photos can be sent to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, or brought in to our office in New Bethlehem to be scanned.
The deadline to submit a wedding photo is 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6.
* * *
If you’re headed to the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg Jan. 4-11, the new “Destination Dairy” Northeast Hall will be unveiled this year. Destination Dairy will feature the Calving Corner as the cornerstone exhibit, giving Farm Show visitors the opportunity to witness the dairy birthing process.
Destination Dairy will also include interactive, family-friendly learning stations, including activities centered around dairy nutrition, animal care, shopping locally, and more. Families can participate in dairy trivia and enjoy skits and stories told by Pennsylvania dairy princesses on the Destination Dairy stage.
Pennsylvania is home to 6,200 dairy farm families, nearly 40 dairy processing companies, and a wide array of small-scale dairy creameries and artisan cheese makers. Ninety-nine percent of all dairy farms in Pennsylvania are family owned. The Destination Dairy exhibit hall will highlight several of the state’s dairy farm families and share the impact Pennsylvania dairy is making on local communities and the state’s economy.
Pennsylvania dairy princesses and dairy industry volunteers will be available to guide families through the Destination Dairy learning stations and answer questions about the Pennsylvania dairy industry.
For more on the Farm Show, visit www.farmshow.pa.gov.