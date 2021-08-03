It’s pretty much universal knowledge that, while we all did our best to make the most of the pandemic-limited summer of 2020, it just wasn’t what most of us would want to go through a second time.
And this year’s Clarion County Fair just reinforced that opinion by providing our area with one of the best events in recent memory.
Fair Week was a huge success, with large crowds most nights, great shows, barns full of animals, lots of vendors and fairgrounds full of life and activity.
Put simply, it was a heck of a lot of fun. And it was great to have it back.
Congratulations, and thank you, to the fair’s board of directors and its dozens of volunteers who brought the fair back this year, and brought so much enjoyment to so many folks. It’s a monumental task, especially coming off a year like we’ve endured.
That taste of summertime fun definitely has us looking ahead to the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival in September, the Clarion Autumn Leaf Festival in October and, yes, even to the fair’s return in July 2022
* * *
A big thank you also goes out to all the people who stopped by The Leader-Vindicator’s booth at the Clarion County Fair last week.
It was great to see you all, and we’re happy we could be a part of such a wonderful event that brings the community together each year.
We had several hundred entries for our giveaways, and the winners can be found inside today’s paper.
Thank you to Nolf Chrysler-Dodge and Long Shot Ammo & Arms for sponsoring our big prizes this year.
* * *
If you’re looking to keep the summertime fun going, you don’t have to look too far as Kittanning will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Fort Armstrong Folk Festival this week at Riverfront Park.
The event will run Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 5-8, with a packed schedule of performers, along with the dozens of handmade craft vendors that fill the park.
A full schedule of events can be found inside today’s edition.
* * *
Each week, The Leader-Vindicator names one of its many subscribers as the Subscriber of the Week, and we publish their name on Page A-2 of the newspaper.
And from those weekly winners, we also select one Subscriber of the Month, who receives one free month of The L-V added to their subscription as a thank you for being a loyal reader.
Our Subscriber of the Month for July is Janet Serene of Mayport. Thank you, Janet, and congratulations!
For your chance to be our Subscriber of the Week, sign up for a year’s subscription to The Leader-Vindicator by calling (814) 275-3131 ext. 221.
* * *
The Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival will take over downtown Clarion this weekend, featuring concerts, jam sessions, vendors and much more.
A fundraiser for the United Way of Clarion County, the festival runs Friday through Sunday. Concerts are planned from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday along Sixth Avenue, as well as on Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. in the gazebo and 6 to 10 p.m. along Sixth Avenue.
Jam sessions will also take place from 1 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at various locations throughout town.
For more information, visit uwclarionco.org.
* * *
Taking the family on vacation? Don’t Forget to ‘Take The L-V With You!’
Once again, The Leader-Vindicator is asking its readers to “Take The L-V With You” on your summertime travels and to submit a photo so that we can see all the great places our newspaper made it to this year.
All you need to do is pack a copy of The Leader-Vindicator and pose with it for a photo at a memorable stop along your trip. Send your photo — along with the names of everyone pictured, where they are from, and any details about your trip — to news @tlv.comcastbiz.net.
We will publish all the travel photos at the end of summer.
We can’t wait to see where YOU take The L-V this summer!