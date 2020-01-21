Could you use some extra money for groceries or to fill up your car with gas? How about some money to treat yourself to a nice dinner out?
If you take a few minutes to complete our Readers Choice Awards ballot in today’s paper, you could win one of four gift cards.
That’s right, everyone who submits a ballot by the Jan. 31 deadline will be entered into a drawing for $25 gift cards from Tom’s Riverside, Sunoco, Joe’s Pizza and the Outlook Inn.
So be sure to complete your ballot today and drop it off or mail it in to our office. The more ballots you fill out and submit, the more chances you have to win!
* * *
And speaking of winning, don’t forget to fill out the entry form for our upcoming Valentine’s Day contest as well.
Prizes this year include a night’s stay at the Brick House Bed and Breakfast, restaurant gift cards, wine, candy, flowers and more. Three total prizes will be awarded.
Don’t delay and turn in your entry form today!
* * *
If you missed Saturday’s basketball tournament in East Brady organized by the New Bethlehem Police Department, be sure to visit our website at www.leader-vindicator.com for videos from the event.
The games featured teams from the police department, Rimersburg and East Brady fire companies, Union teachers and Karns City youth basketball coaches.
Kudos to the police department and all the groups involved for bringing some action and entertainment to our area on a cold, snowy winter evening.
While they’re all winners in our book, the police department ended up winning the title in overtime as they took on the East Brady firefighters in the championship game.
* * *
Winter has surely arrived, and if you’re looking to get outside and enjoy what the season has to offer, this Saturday’s Marienville Winterfest may be right for you.
The day’s events begin at 10 a.m. and will include bingo, raffles, a Chinese auction, chili cook-off, bake-off, food, vendors, a vintage snowmobile display and sky lanterns.
The Marienville Trail Riders Snowmobile Club will host its annual torchlight parade on Jan. 25 at the MACA building starting at 7 p.m. Torches will be provided.
For more, visit www.marienvilleareacivicassociation.com.
* * *
The New Bethlehem Fire Dept. will host an Overdose Prevention/Naloxone (Narcan) Training programing at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the fire hall.
Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose caused by opioids. Anyone can obtain a free naloxone kit.
Naloxone training is important for individuals at risk of an opioid overdose, as well as for staff of agencies and businesses who work with individuals at risk.
The free training will include how to identify symptoms of an overdose, and what to do and what to avoid if present when someone overdoses.