The month of March came in like a lamb on Sunday, with warmer temperatures and melting snow.
But, like most years, March is that month that can’t quite make up its mind — does it want to cling to winter with snow and frigid temperatures, or allow the warmth of spring weather to begin to creep in.
Looking at the forecast for the coming days, temperatures rise and fall; snow turns to rain, rain turns to snow; and we’re kept guessing as to when spring will finally begin.
* * *
One thing is for certain this week, and that is the fact that we’re on track to lose an hour of sleep this weekend.
That’s right, daylight-saving time begins early Sunday morning, so be sure to turn your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night.
* * *
As you can see by flipping today’s paper over, the Union High School musical production of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” is coming up.
The show will be staged at the high school Thursday through Saturday, March 12-14, with the curtain rising at 7 p.m. each night.
Be sure to check The Leader-Vindicator’s Facebook page later this week and into next week as we help promote the show with cast photos, and your chance to win tickets to the production.
* * *
Cook Forest and its ancient trees are one of our local treasures. Unfortunately, some of those giants are being threatened by a parasitic bug.
On Tuesday, March 10, at 6 p.m. you can learn how and why the state park is protecting the Hemlock trees of Cook Forest from the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid as “Cathedral: The Fight to Save the Ancient Hemlocks of Cook Forest,” a short documentary, is presented at Clarion University.
The 22-minute film will be presented in Room 120 of the Grunenwald Science and Tech Center. It will be followed by a short question and answer session.
At 7 p.m., all are welcome to attend a general meeting of the Iron Furnace Chapter No. 288 of Trout Unlimited, featuring Ryan Borcz, DCNR park manager for Cook Forest and Clear Creek State Parks, speaking on a stream habitat improvement the chapter is orchestrating in Clear Creek.
* * *
The Allegheny River Development Corp., the group that has worked so hard over the past several years to keep the upper Allegheny River locks open for weekend boaters, will host its 6th Annual Lock Kickoff Fundraiser on Saturday, March 7, at the Futules Harmer House in Cheswick from 5 to 10 p.m.
The event will include dinner, music, a Chinese auction, raffles and information about ARDC merchandise and membership.
Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.
* * *
Lastly, be sure to support the New Bethlehem Fire Co. as it hosts its fish and chicken dinner at the fire hall this Friday, March 6, from 4 to 7 p.m.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children age eight and younger. Meals include fish and/or chicken, fries or baked potato, coleslaw or applesauce. A limited amount of baked fish will also be available.
The fire company will also host dinners on March 20 and April 3, so make it a point to enjoy a great meal while supporting your local firefighters.