Prizes, give-aways and special sales will be the order of the day this Friday, June 21, as the New Bethlehem business community celebrates its annual Customer Appreciation Day.
Sponsored by the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, this annual event brings in hundreds of people to the downtown area each year. And once again, The Leader-Vindicator will be one of the stops on the day’s big “Passport” promotion trail, which gives everyone a chance to win some amazing prizes just for stopping in to a number of area businesses.
We will also be offering a special Customer Appreciation Day subscription deal, and we will be giving away some goodies at our office to say “Thank You” for all the support throughout the years.
Be sure to check out the story, special pages and advertisements in today’s paper so that you’ll know all the details for Customer Appreciation Day.
* * *
The 6th Annual Hope For Your Future 5K Color Run and 2 Mile Walk will be held in Rimersburg this Friday.
Starting at the Rimersburg Fairgrounds along Lawsonham Road, the event benefits local cancer patients. The race and walk get underway at 7 p.m.
There will also be an old fashioned bonfire, raffles, a Chinese auction, refreshments and a touch-a-truck event as well. These events, as well as registration for the race, begin at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.hopeforyourfuture-cancer.org.
* * *
The Brookville Laurel Festival continues this week, with events planned through Sunday.
The remaining schedule for the week includes: the Moore Brothers Band from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) in the Town Square, and a performance by the Belltones from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday in the Town Square.
On Friday, there will be sidewalk sales throughout the downtown area, as well as a quilt show at the Brookville Fire Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Stillwater Band will perform from 6 to 9 p.m., followed by a family movie being shown along Main Street.
Saturday’s events include the Grand Parade at noon along Main Street, followed by a performance by Billy & The Neptunes from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Town Square. The evening’s show will be the band Against the Grain from 6 to 9:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.
The festival concludes on Sunday with the Autorama car cruise along Main Street from noon to 4:30 p.m.
* * *
If you are looking for more to do this weekend, the annual Worthington-West Franklin Volunteer Fire Dept. Carnival will be taking place through Saturday.
On Thursday, the Firemen’s Parade will be held at 6:30 p.m., and Friday is the Bike Parade and Bike Night. Friday will also feature a performance by The Fabulous Gunslingers from 6:30 to 10 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule includes the Bucket Brigade at 9 a.m., the Kids Bicycle Race at 11 a.m. and a performance by The Shiners from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Fireworks will conclude the week’s festivities.
* * *
Also in Armstrong County this weekend, Arts on the Allegheny will present its free concert in Kittanning’s Riverfront Park, featuring The Commonheart with Dan Bubien and the Delta Strut, starting at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.artsontheallegheny.org.
* * *
Don’t forget to Take The L-V With You on your summertime trips, and to submit your travel photos!
The L-V is once again asking readers to take along a copy of our newspaper on your summertime travels. All you need to do is take a photograph of you and your travel companions with the paper at a memorable stop along your journey, and submit your photo and trip information to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. You can also drop off a photo at our office, send one to us via our Facebook page, or mail a picture to us at The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
The photos will be published in our Take The L-V With You pages at the end of summer, but you can submit your pictures at anytime during the summer.
We can’t wait to see where you take The L-V this year!