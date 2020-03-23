By now, most people have had their fill of doom and gloom coronavirus news coverage, broadcast 24 hours a day, seven days of week to a captive audience by television and internet news sources.
While the situation is very serious, and we encourage you to keep up to date on what is going on for your own safety, those of us at The Leader-Vindicator are doing our best to not only provide you with the information you need, but with some of the bright spots that have emerged through the darkness.
People helping people; local residents overcoming the odds; and regular folks just making the best out of a bad situation. We want to bring those stories to you each week as we muddle through this — and we need your help.
Help us shine a light on the many good things still happening in our area. If you know of someone who is working to make a difference in the lives of those impacted by this virus, give us a call. If you have a story idea that shows how local families are coping with this disruption in our lives, let us know. Or if you have a “good” news story completely unrelated to the coronavirus, we want to hear from you.
You can call us at (814) 275-3131 ext. 225 or email us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net to report a story idea. By doing so, you’ll help us to bring a smile to the faces of our thousands of readers as they look for a momentary escape from the coronavirus reality around us.
* * *
Nothing works better to get through a rough time than to think back on better days.
To help us take a look back in time, we’re asking our readers to share old photos you may have come across while being quarantined in your homes. Email us photos of old local landmarks, school photos, sports team pictures and anything else you think our readers would like to see.
Since this would normally be the start of baseball season, how about sending in some photos from days gone by on the baseball diamond — Little League team photos, action shots and whatever you come across.
Photos can be emailed to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
* * *
Each week, The Leader-Vindicator honors one of our many subscribers by naming them the Subscriber of the Week and publishing their name on Page A-2 of the paper.
From those weekly winners, we also select a Subscriber of the Month who receives one free month added to their subscription.
For the month of March, our Subscriber of the Month is Dwight McMaster of Apollo. Congratulations!
To become a subscriber and receive The L-V delivered to your home each week at a highly discounted price, just give us a call at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221.
* * *
As with most things these days, the Clarion County Fair’s annual gun raffle, set for April at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, has been postponed until Oct. 17.
Also, the Redbank Valley Community Center will remain closed until further notice. If you have a meeting or event already scheduled at the community center, call (814) 547-5033.
* * *
Feeling the cabin fever set in? Need to get outside a bit?
While all facilities at state parks and forests in Pennsylvania will be closed until April 30 to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the public will still be able to access trails, lakes, forests, roads and parking areas for passive and dispersed recreation, such as hiking.
Closed DCNR facilities include: Park and forest offices and visitor centers; restrooms; campgrounds, cabins and all forms of overnight accommodations; all reservable facilities; public programs, events, and trainings are canceled through April 30.
The best advice to slow the spread of the coronavirus is to stay home. If you are looking to be outdoors, stay as close to home as possible including your backyard, neighborhood, or local park or trail unless they are crowded.
Visitors can help keep state parks and forest lands safe and clean by following these practices: avoid crowded parking lots and trailheads; use the bathroom before you visit; bring a bag and carry out your trash; clean up after pets; avoid activities that put you at greater risk of injury, as there is limited staff to assist.