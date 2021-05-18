There’s only a little more than a week to go in the current school year for local districts, including Redbank, Union and Clarion-Limestone.
To celebrate the Class of 2021, The Leader-Vindicator will publish a special section featuring the photos of all the graduating seniors from Redbank, Union, Clarion-Limestone, Clarion Area and Karns City, that will appear in our June 2-3 issue.
And it’s still not too late for parents, grandparents and other family members to purchase congratulatory ads in the special section. You can make this keepsake issue even more special by calling our advertising rep Deb Huffman at (814) 275-3131 ext. 224, or emailing her at dhuffman@thecourierexpress.com, to place your order.
But hurry, the deadline for Senior Send Off ads is this Friday, May 21!
* * *
You can also celebrate the spring season by enjoying a night out under stars at a free movie night this Thursday, May 20, at the Moon Lite Drive-In at Brookville.
Pennsylvania CareerLink is sponsoring the event, which will feature the animated film, “Minions.”
The box office opens at 7:30 p.m., with the movie starting at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Attendees are asked to bring a pet item as a donation for the Gateway Humane Society.
* * *
Take advantage of the spring weather and head on up to the Marienville area this weekend for the Tour de Forest Spring Ride.
The “Tour For A Cure” is an ATV leisure ride through the scenic Allegheny National Forest on designated forest roads and trails that are not usually open to ATV traffic.
The Tour-De-Forest has a very low difficulty level and is good for riders of all ages and experience to enjoy.
The route opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and proceeds benefit the Marienville Volunteer Fire Department.
For more information, call (814) 227-9503 or visit www.marienville-fire.com/tour-de-forest.
* * *
If a run or walk is more your speed, the Redbank Valley High School Chapter of Tri-M, the national honor society for music students, will host a 5K Color Run & Walk this Saturday, May 22, on the Redbank Valley Trail.
Starting at the trailhead by Zack’s Restaurant along Wood Street, the run gets underway at 9 a.m., with registration opening at 8 a.m.
You can register online at colorrun.redbankvalleyarts.org. The cost is $10 per person.
The event is sponsored in memory of Mindy Procious, music booster president.
* * *
With Memorial Day and the summer season quickly approaching, we want to remind everyone to “Take The Leader-Vindicator With You!”
Our annual vacation photo promotion will return this year, offering everyone who has been cooped up for the past year a chance to share their adventures this summer.
Whether it’s a day trip to a local event or attraction, a weekend getaway or full-blown family vacation, we want to see where you take The L-V this year!
All you need to do is pack a copy of The Leader-Vindicator and pose with it at a memorable stop on your trip. Email your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, and don’t forget to include the names of everyone pictured, where they are from, and where you visited this year.
We will publish all the photos at the end of summer, so there’s plenty of time to send in your pictures!