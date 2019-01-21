Remember how many folks had been saying that we had gotten lucky so far this winter?
Well, Ma Nature caught up with us over the past week, dishing out several inches of snow, plenty of ice and a blast of cold temperatures that nearly froze us in our tracks.
And it’s not over yet.
The dreaded “wintry mix” was predicted to return today (Wednesday), with snow in the forecast every day from Thursday to at least Monday.
This stretch of real winter ought to give the groundhog in Punxsutawney something to think about leading up to his big day on Feb. 2.
* * *
And speaking of Groundhog Day, be sure to check out our special page in today’s paper dedicated to the upcoming festivities in nearby Punxsutawney.
With the big event falling on a Saturday this year, it will no doubt attract a larger then usual crowd as Phil gives his annual winter prediction.
This year marks the 133rd anniversary of Punxsutawney Phil’s prognostications, which stem from Roman and German traditions related to Candlemas. The Scottish poem reads: “If Candlemas Day is bright and clear, There’ll be two winters in the year.”
But there’s a lot more to the celebration in Punxsutawney than just Phil’s prediction — everything from talent shows to art shows, crafts to corn hole, and much more helps mark the occasion these days.
Check out Page B-8 for all the details.
* * *
With snow and ice in the forecast, remember to keep your sidewalks clear as per the regulations in your home community.
And if you are able, please help out your neighbors, especially the elderly and infirm who may not be able to shovel their sidewalks.
Local fire departments also ask that volunteers help keep fire hydrants in our communities clear of snow so they can be used during emergencies.
And remember to slow down while driving on local roadways, and to give snow plow trucks a wide berth so that they can safely clear our highways.
* * *
The Leader-Vindicator has a lot going on this time of year, and you can take home some great prizes to help warm you up as winter sets in.
Voting for our annual Readers Choice Awards continues until the end of the month. Everyone who submits a ballot — which can be found in today’s paper — will be entered in to win one of several gift cards to area businesses.
We’re also now accepting entries in our annual Valentine’s Day giveaway, with plenty of heart-warming prizes up for grabs. The entry form can be found in today’s paper, or you can email your name, address and phone number to news@tlv.comcastbiz.net to enter.
And coming up in February, we will once again have several hundred dollars worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets to give away — so be sure to check back with The L-V in the coming weeks for all the details!
* * *
In partnership with the Brick House Bed & Breakfast in Oak Ridge, we are once again putting a call out for submissions of Wedding Announcements — with a chance to win a weekend getaway to the local bed and breakfast.
Any local couples who tied the knot in 2018 can submit their announcements, free of charge, throughout January to be entered in the giveaway. Newlywed couples will also receive a free six-month subscription (in-state only) for The L-V as our special wedding gift.
The Leader-Vindicator does not charge a fee to publish wedding, engagement, birth or anniversary announcements. Forms can be found on our website at www.leader-vindicator.com. Forms can also be obtained at our office, by calling (814) 275-3131 ext. 225 or emailing news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
For full details, see Page B-4 of today’s issue.
* * *
As the new year gets underway, don’t forget to “Take The L-V With You” in 2019, and send in your travel photos throughout the year.
All you need to do is take a copy of our newspaper with you on any winter, spring or summer trip — from a day-trip to a weekend getaway to a full family vacation — and snap a photo of you and your travel companions with The L-V at a memorable stop along your journey.
Send your photo and information to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, and we will publish it with all the other submissions in our annual end-of-summer special vacation pages.
We can’t wait to see where you take The L-V in 2019!
