We hope everyone made the most of a very different kind of Thanksgiving this year, and we wish all our area’s hunters the best luck as deer season continues.
We ask any successful hunters to send us photos of themselves with their big buck to news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. Please include the hunter’s name and address, their age if they are under 18, the weight of the deer, the number of points, where the deer was harvested and any other pertinent information. We will publish the photos on our Sports pages throughout the month.
Even though the Big Buck winners are still unknown, we do know the name of one special winner.
In our Gobble the Goodies contest, Brian Milliron of Hawthorn guessed the correct number of turkeys (21) which could be found in the special section that appeared in The Leader-Vindicator a couple of weeks ago.
Milliron will receive a $100 VISA gift card. Congratulations!
* * *
Tis the season for Christmas celebration, and we want to encourage local kids, along with help from their parents, to submit their letters to Santa Claus to us at The Leader-Vindicator.
With school’s conducting remote classes, we don’t know if kids will be writing letters with their classes, so all are encouraged to send their letters to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, or by mail at: The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16244.
Please include the child’s name, their age and where they are from with the letters.
We also welcome any classroom submissions of Santa letters and other holiday writings from our area schools.
And we will be sure to forward all letters to the North Pole in time for Christmas!
* * *
There might not be a Christmas parade in New Bethlehem this weekend as usual, but holiday fun can still be found locally at Redbank Valley Municipal Park as it hosts its 3rd Annual Christmas Craft Show on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the skating rink.
In addition to Christmas crafts and food for sale, Santa Claus will make an appearance and a photographer will be available to take pictures.
* * *
Santa will also visit Clarion on Friday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. each day.
In order to keep Santa and everyone safe, the Man in Red will appear in the window of FL Crooks & Co. along Main Street in downtown Clarion. Children can see him through the window, and bring their letters too.
One of Santa’s elves will be on hand to help children and parents take photos, and treats will be given to the children.
The appearance is in cooperation with the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry, Destination Downtown Clarion and FL Crooks & Co.
* * *
The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has announced the new Flavors of the Great Outdoors Photo Contest that runs December through February. Finalists’ photos will be posted on online in March with the four entries receiving the most votes winning cash prizes.
To enter, complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest. The only requirements are that the photo meet the Flavors of the Great Outdoors contest theme and must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest or Cameron counties.
“Restaurants, wineries, breweries, distilleries and festival vendors in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region produce some incredibly unique and tasty treats. Now people can simply snap a photo of their favorites and enter them in our new Flavors of the Great Outdoors Photo Contest for a chance to win cash prizes,” explained John Straitiff, executive director of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.