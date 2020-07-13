The Summer of Social Distancing continues this week, but that doesn’t mean you and your family can’t find some fun in the area.
Fireworks are still going on as planned this Saturday evening in East Brady, despite the cancelation of the community’s annual Riverfest. And, if the weather cooperates, the river itself will be a great summertime attraction for boaters, anglers and anyone looking to cool off in the water.
The Union COG Pool Park in Sligo is another great place to spend a summer day. The pool is open daily, weather permitting, from 1 to 7 p.m., with night swims held every so often and listed on the park’s Facebook page. The park also has available pavilions that can be rented for family events, business picnics, church outings and more.
And, looking ahead a bit, the Clarion County Fair, albeit a condensed version, will be held this year, kicking off on Wednesday, July 20 and running through Saturday, Aug. 1. Check out next week’s Leader-Vindicator for our special section dedicated to this year’s fair.
* * *
Plans for the Victory in the Valley celebration at Redbank Valley Municipal Park have been scaled back in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, a Prayer and Praise Night will be held this Saturday, July 18, at Gumtown Park in New Bethlehem from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
A few local worship bands will perform, as well as Damon Covert from the Grove City area.
There will also be a time of prayer, and refreshments will be served.
It’s all free of charge, so bring a chair or blanket down to the park for some fellowship!
* * *
Weekend festivities are also planned at the Coolspring Power Museum in the village of Coolspring, Jefferson County.
The museum will be opening for the July History Day on Saturday and a normal open day on Sunday.
History Day showcases the exhibits of the museum with tours, demonstrations, and plenty of engine runs. Alongside history day, there’s an antique car, truck and tractor show. Feel free to bring your antique vehicle and park it in the field for the day. All of the museum’s classic vehicles and apparatus will be on display as well.
There will be a food vendor available for lunch on Saturday.
Safety practices by visitors are anticipated and appreciated by all. Social distancing and the use of masks are encouraged.
Daily admission is $8, and kids 12 and under are admitted for free.
* * *
For the more athletically-inclined, Saturday will also bring the Brookville YMCA and Western PA Cares for Kids Duathlon, 5K and community walk at Cook Forest State Park.
The duathlon begins at 9 a.m., the 5K begins at 10 a.m. and the community walk will start shortly after. Registration begins at 8 a.m. at Shelter 2.
For more details, go to: visitpago.com/events/brookville-ymca-western-pa-cares-for-kids-duathlon-5k-community-walk-race/.
* * *
If you’re headed to any of these events this weekend, or still taking your summer vacation, be sure to remember to “Take The L-V With You!”
Each year, we ask readers to take a copy of our newspaper with them on their travels, and to submit a photo of them with the paper at a memorable stop along the journey. Send your photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, or mail them to: The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
We will collect all the photos throughout the summer, and publish them at the end of the season. We can’t wait to see where you Take The L-V this year!