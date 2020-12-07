“Stay Safe” has become a go-to phrase this year as we have navigated a pandemic-inflicted world. While we can’t overemphasize the need to take the recommended precautions to keep our communities safe from this virus, we also want to offer another phrase: “Stay Positive.”
The Leader-Vindicator is committed to bringing you the local facts about the ongoing pandemic, but we are also committed to sharing all the positive news that is still going on in our area despite the tough times.
While the situation is very serious, and we encourage you to keep up to date on what is going on for your own safety, those of us at The Leader-Vindicator are doing our best to not only provide you with the information you need, but with some of the bright spots that have emerged through the darkness.
People helping people; local residents overcoming the odds; and regular folks just making the best out of a bad situation. We want to bring those stories to you each week as we muddle through this — and we need your help.
Help us shine a light on the many good things still happening in our area. If you know of someone who is working to make a difference in the lives of those impacted by this virus, give us a call. If you have a story idea that shows how local families are coping with this disruption in our lives, let us know. Or if you have a “good” news story completely unrelated to the coronavirus, we want to hear from you.
People’s spirits are also lifted by seeing old photos of our communities, so please share some vintage pictures if you have them.
We are also looking for Christmas and holiday-related stories and photos.
You can call us at (814) 275-3131 ext. 225 or email us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net to report a story idea. By doing so, you’ll help us to bring a smile to the faces of our thousands of readers as they look for a momentary escape from the coronavirus reality around us.
* * *
And speaking of photos, we are in the midst of our latest L-V Photo Contest: Christmas Tree Family Photos!
December is here and Christmas trees are going up in homes across the area — and we want to see you and your family gathered around the tree.
All you need to do is pose your kids or your entire family, or even just yourself, in front of your Christmas tree, Christmas village or other favorite holiday decorations and post your photo on The Leader-Vindicator’s Facebook page (find the L-V Photo Contest daily post). Be sure to include the names of everyone pictured and where you are from. If you prefer, you may also send the photo and information by email to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net
From all the photos posted and emailed, we will randomly select one lucky winner who will receive $60 in Pennsylvania Lottery Instant Tickets!
The deadline to submit your photo is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Don’t delay!
The photos will be published, and the winner announced, in The Leader-Vindicator’s Dec. 23-24 Christmas Issue. (Additional photos may appear in the Dec. 30-31 newspaper if needed.)
* * *
Another thing that can help provide a sense of normalcy this year is reading Letters to Santa Claus from local children.
Share your child’s Santa letters with The Leader-Vindicator.
You can send your Letters to Santa Claus for publication in The L-V to: news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, or mail them to: The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Letters should include the child’s name, age and where they are from.
Don’t delay as we only have two more issues of the newspaper before Christmas!
* * *
Santa Claus will visit Clarion on Friday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. each day.
In order to keep Santa and everyone safe, the Man in Red will appear in the window of FL Crooks & Co. along Main Street in downtown Clarion. Children can see him through the window, and bring their letters too.
One of Santa’s elves will be on hand to help children and parents take photos, and treats will be given to the children.
* * *
2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, especially the many non-profit groups and organizations that are the backbone of our communities.
To help lend a hand and Give Back, our newspapers are planning a special section, “Giving Back,” at year’s end to showcase the need to support the region’s non-profit groups.
See the ad in today’s paper for how any non-profit group in the area can be included in our special section. Or visit our site at www.thecourierexpress.com/.../online.../giving_back/ for an online form.