The daffodils and forsythia are in bloom throughout much of the area, and while the human population remains quarantined and focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s pretty clear that Mother Nature isn’t letting our troubles interfere with her plans to get spring off and running.
And while we are asked to stay away from groups of people, and to keep mostly to our homes, there’s still so much to enjoy outside right now that’s within our reach.
The spring weather may still be a bit fickle, but try to get outside and enjoy the fresh blooms and the greening of the area. Whether it’s a walk around your yard, a stroll through town or a visit to one of the local public trails, now is the time to leave our closed rooms and get outside.
Just remember to keep your distance from other outdoor enthusiasts, and to respect nature as it returns to life after a mild, yet eventful, winter.
* * *
On The Leader-Vindicator’s Facebook page, we have been asking our readers and friends to post photos and videos of everything they have been doing during this shutdown time.
Lots of arts and crafts, lots of hiking and biking, and lots of creative cooking. It’s been refreshing to see that life has carried on for many folks even though the world is in crisis-mode.
We will randomly select one person who posts a photo or video to win a Family Four-Pack of tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, and will publish some of our favorite photos in next week’s issue. (Yes, we know the zoo is currently closed; but when everything opens up again, it will be the perfect place to spend a day out-of-doors and with your family.)
You have until midnight tonight (Thursday, April 2) to post a photo or video on one of the related threads on our Facebook page to be entered in to win tickets.
We will also be starting a new contest tomorrow (Friday) as we look ahead to the publication of our annual Trail Guide. Since the local trails are places you are allowed to go to and enjoy during this shutdown, take some photos of the sights you see along the trails, people enjoying the trails and anything else related to the trails and post the photos on our Facebook page, or email them to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
Our favorite photo will be selected to grace the cover of the Trail Guide, which is widely distributed throughout our region. We will also feature some of our favorite photos throughout the Trail Guide, so get your cameras ready and hit the trails!
Keep watching our Facebook page for more details — and more contests in the coming weeks!
* * *
Blood donors are urged to continue donating as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
There is no substitute for blood, so your family, friends and neighbors right here at home are relying on you to continue supplying the life-sustaining blood products.
The Community Blood Bank (CBB) will host a blood drive on Thursday, April 2 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Penn Highlands Brookville, located at 100 Hospital Drive in Brookville.
Healthy individuals are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment, so donors can be staggered in order to adhere to social distancing requirements. Appointments can be scheduled by calling Kathy Hastings at (716) 450-0376.
The CBB has implemented precautionary measures to ensure health and safety at mobile blood drives.
* * *
You’ll notice in today’s newspaper that we have gone out of our way to focus on many of the positive things still happening in our communities.
We want to continue to bring you the “good” stuff in the coming weeks, so we need your help. If you have a story idea that shows that life can continue even during a time of turmoil, let us know. Have you had to adjust big plans — wedding, family trip, etc. — but have found new ways to celebrate special occasions, let us know. Even if the story idea is not directly related to the ongoing pandemic, we still would like to hear from you and help share your good news.
Give us a call at (814) 275-3131 ext. 225 or email your ideas to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.
We’re also asking readers to email us old photos that show our communities in days gone by. We hope to share a page or two of vintage photos in an upcoming issue.