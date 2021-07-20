It’s something we look forward to every year; but after the pandemic and a not-your-usual Clarion County Fair last summer, we are even more looking forward to the start of the Fair this Sunday, July 25.
The Clarion County Fair is the Redbank Valley’s signature event, giving our communities an opportunity to shine for seven days as thousands of people come from near and far to enjoy the festivities.
We hope you can find a day or two — or three — to visit the Fair this summer as many folks work hard throughout the year to bring the massive event to Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
And be sure to check out a mid-week review of the Fair in next week’s Leader-Vindicator, along with photos and more, as well as videos from the Fair on our website at www.leader-vindicator.com.
* * *
While you’re at the fairgrounds next week, please stop by The Leader-Vindicator’s booth, just up from the carnival midway.
We’ll have some free goodies for you, as well as a great subscription offer for Fair Week that includes two free months of The L-V with your one-year in-state subscription. You can also call us at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221 to sign up for the Fair Deal!
Also at our booth this year, everyone can sign up for a chance to win several great prizes, including a brand new propane grill sponsored by Nolf Chrysler Dodge, an axe throwing party for six people at Long Shot Ammo & Arms and a free one-year subscription to The Leader-Vindicator.
There’s no cost to enter, just visit our booth at the Clarion County Fair to sign up.
* * *
And speaking of both prizes and the Fair, The Leader-Vindicator is recognizing our current Top Fans on Facebook with a special gift.
By interacting with our page, Facebook determines who our Top Fans are and awards them with a special badge.
We’re also rewarding those listed as Top Fans as of this past Monday with a free pass to the Clarion County Fair and a free slice of the famous Denny & Pearl’s Pizza at the Fair.
The L-V’s Top Fans who will receive the gifts are: Hazel Wyant Guntrum, Don Varner, Kim Watson, Ronny Geist, Missie Tustin Goodman, Cecelia Harmon, Kristin McGiffin (Mann), Joanne Hollenbaugh, Laurie Kifer, Marti Varner, Donna Oberlander, Matthew Green, Gerald Sweets, Brian Fox, Heather Vasbinder Johnson, Shannon White Shick, Georgie Carlson, Sara Weaver, Susan Heschke, Katie Marie, Keshia Best, Kenn Staub, Lori Shirey, Dale Lynn Schrecongost, Melissa Hogan, David James Collett, Missy Bish-Myers, Melissa Kirkpatrick, Linda O’Hearn Ferringer, Dustin Kahle, Crystal Over, Joshua N Minich, Stephanie Crissman, Roxanne Brink, Jenna Bish, Jennifer Maloney Kemmer, Mandy Jewart Smith, Shannon Rumbarger and Gordon Barrows.
Thanks to all of our Facebook followers and Top Fans — and we hope to occasionally provide additional gifts and incentives in the future. So, start sharing, liking, commenting and regularly viewing The Leader-Vindicator on Facebook so you, too, can become a Top Fan!
* * *
In case you missed it, The Leader-Vindicator’s website posted a special video slideshow on Monday that includes nearly 100 images from the Black Friday flood of July 1996 that hit the Redbank Valley and surrounding areas very hard.
The video, along with many others, can be viewed online at www.leader-vindicator.com.
* * *
The Jefferson County Fair continues this week at the fairgrounds near Brookville, wrapping up on Saturday, July 24.
Big events still to come include Mini Rod Tractor Pulls tonight (Wednesday) at 7 p.m., and the Mud Bog on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Friday night’s headline attraction is the Rawhide Professional Rodeo starting at 7 p.m. And Fair Week concludes on Saturday with the Demolition Derby at 7 p.m., as well as the 7 to 9 p.m. performance of Day Tripper, the Beatles tribute band.
The full schedule for the fair can be found online at www.jeffcofair.com.