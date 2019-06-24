Summer is officially here, and this past weekend was a gorgeous reminder of what the season can be when it isn’t constantly raining and cloudy.
While the forecast seems to be changing constantly these days, the National Weather Service is giving us some hope that the next few days at least will be nice.
Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with temperatures into the low 80s, while Friday’s forecast is mostly the same with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Saturday and Sunday also have a chance of showers and thunderstorms, but are expected to be mostly sunny.
Let’s hope that the super wet June is coming to an end and we can enjoy real summer weather from here on out.
* * *
If you’re enjoying that summer weather along Red Bank Creek, the Allegheny River, the Clarion River or any other local waterway, be sure to snap a few photos of the boating, fishing, swimming, water skiing and just relaxing fun and submit them for our upcoming Down By The River special section.
Photos can be sent to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net or sent via a Facebook message to our site. We will publish a number of the photos in the special section next month, and one lucky and skilled photographer will win the chance to have his or her photo featured on our cover and to take home a a couple of gift cards as well.
For the full details, see the promotional advertisement in today’s paper.
* * *
The deadline is fast approaching for young ladies to enter the annual New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival Scholarship Contest.
Entry forms must be turned in by June 30 to enter the contest, which features a $2,000 prize for the queen and a $1,000 prize for the runner-up. The prizes are courtesy of the local J.M. Smucker (PA) Inc. peanut butter plant.
The forms can be picked up at the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce office as well as the Redbank Valley Public Library.
For more information, contact Judy Williams at (814) 275-1906.
* * *
Are you ready to rock?
If so, you better head on over to Brookville this weekend for the 2nd Annual Laurel Eye Monsters of Rock Charity Concert.
The two-day affair will be held from noon to 11 p.m. on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
Friday’s night’s bill includes tribute bands for the rock groups Journey and Fleetwood Mac, along with bands Afraid of Human and Smokin’ Section.
On Saturday, tribute bands for Def Leppard, Kiss and AC/DC will perform, along with local band PF Flyer.
For all of the details and to get tickets, visit www.laurelconcert.com and get your tickets today.
* * *
Redbank Valley Tri-M, an honor society for high school music students, will host a Color Run/Walk on the Redbank Valley Trail this Saturday, June 29, starting at 8 a.m.
Check-in begins at 7 a.m. at the trail, near Wood Street.
To register, visit ti-to/rvtri-m/color-fun-run or call (814) 227-8368.
* * *
Now that summer seems to have finally arrived, don’t forget that the Union Pool Park in Sligo is open daily, weather permitting, from 1 to 7 p.m.
Admission is just $5, and half price every Monday. Admission is also just $1 per person after 5 p.m. every day.
The park also offers pavilion rentals throughout the season for family reunions, graduation parties, church events, company picnics, bridal and baby showers, and more. Call (814) 745-2424 to reserve a pavilion today.
* * *
The Knight Cruisers will host the Cruise for the Cure this Saturday, June 29, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clarion County Airport.
The event will benefit the Clarion Cancer Center, and will feature a car cruise, along with air craft displays, music, helicopter rides, games for kids, food, prizes and more.
* * *
Don’t forget to Take The L-V With You on your summertime trips, and to submit your travel photos!
The L-V is once again asking readers to take along a copy of our newspaper on your summertime travels. All you need to do is take a photograph of you and your travel companions with the paper at a memorable stop along your journey, and submit your photo and trip information to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. You can also drop off a photo at our office, send one to us via our Facebook page, or mail a picture to us at The Leader-Vindicator, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
The photos will be published in our Take The L-V With You pages at the end of summer, but you can submit your pictures at anytime during the summer.
We can’t wait to see where you take The L-V this year!