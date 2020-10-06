Like the leaves from the trees, our readers’ photos are “falling” in great numbers for our Everything Autumn photo contest — and there’s still plenty of time to enter.
Pumpkin patches, corn mazes, seasonal decorations, fall flowers, colorful leaves — we want to see you, your kids, your families enjoying all the great things that autumn brings.
Just visit our Facebook page and share your photo on one of our daily Everything Autumn posts, or email your photo to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. Please include the names of everyone pictured, as well as where they are from.
One lucky winner will be randomly selected to win four tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.
The deadline to submit photos is Monday, Oct. 12. The pictures will run in our Oct. 14-15 issue next week.
On top of that photo contest, our annual Kids, Critters and Costumes Photo Contest will be starting up soon. Look for the first daily post on The Leader-Vindicator’s Facebook page on Tuesday, Oct. 13. So get your costumes ready and send in photos for our judges to check out and select four winners who will receive zoo tickets.
* * *
Don’t forget that Monday, Oct. 12 is Columbus Day, also known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in some communities and states. Post offices will be closed, along with many banks, governmental offices and more.
Also, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, Oct. 10, through Monday, Oct. 12, in observance of Columbus Day.
* * *
As the voter registration deadline approaches for the Nov. 3 presidential election, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar urged Pennsylvanians to check their voter registration status at votesPA.com.
“Now is the time to make sure you are registered to vote, and your registration information is current before the deadline in less than two weeks,” Secretary Boockvar said. “We want every eligible Pennsylvanian to be able to exercise their right to vote on election day.”
Monday, Oct. 19, is the deadline for eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for a new voter registration or make changes to an existing registration before the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Individuals wishing to register to vote must be: a citizen of the United States for at least one month before the election; a resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which the individual wants to register and vote for at least 30 days before the election; and at least 18 years of age on or before the date of the election.
* * *
Looking for some autumn fun this weekend? The Moose Lodge along Grand Avenue in Clarion will host a Fall Fest Craft Show on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit disabled veterans in Clarion County.
Also this weekend farther afield, the Autumn in the Park artisan and vendor fair will take place just outside of Reynoldsville in Jefferson County at Reynlow Park, along Sportsman’s Dam Road. Vendors will be set up in the main parking area near Pavilion 1 at the 600-acre park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
And finally, the annual Pumpkin Festival is happening each weekend through Halloween at Renshaw Farms in Freeport. Admission is $7 per person (free for three and under) and includes hayride, pumpkin patch, corn maze, sunflower maze, animal park, hale bale mountain, corn beaches, Halloween-themed mini golf and many more games and activities. There will also be face painting, spin art and pumpkin canons at additional costs. In addition to the pumpkin sales, there will also be a country store, food stands and more. The festival is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. For more details, visit www.renshawfarmspumpkinfest.com.