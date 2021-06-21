Summer is officially here, and with the country returning to normal after more than a year of pandemic-related precautions, the start of the new season could not be more welcome.
To help kick off the start of summer, today’s Leader-Vindicator includes a large special section dedicated to summertime fun — and you can win one of five big prizes to get you going.
Check out the section in today’s paper, and be sure to mail in your entry form for the prizes, or drop it off at our office in New Bethlehem.
* * *
And speaking of big prizes, this Friday, June 25, marks the return of the ever-popular Customer Appreciation Day in New Bethlehem, and the event’s prize-packed passport promotion.
You can check out all the details for the big day in today’s story and our special pages inside today’s paper.
The Leader-Vindicator office at 435 Broad Street is one of the stops on the passport trail, and we’re offering a special deal to show our appreciation for all the local support.
On Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., stop in or call our office at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221 to subscribe to The L-V, and we will add two additional months to your plan, bumping you from 12 to 14 months for no additional cost.
Don’t miss out on this great deal!
* * *
Summertime is full of so many great events and activities in our area, but one of the best ways to spend a summer day is at a classic car cruise.
The Knight Cruisers will host the Cruise for the Cure this Saturday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clarion County Airport in Paint Township.
In addition to all the vintage cars on display, the day will include a live band, games for kids, a Chinese auction, 50-50 raffle and more.
Proceeds will benefit the Clarion Cancer Center’s Sunshine Fund.
Even if you can’t attend, you can support the cause by sending donations to the Knight Cruisers at 3157 Shannondale Road, Mayport, PA 16240.
* * *
The Wolf’s Corners Fair gets underway this Sunday, June 27, and continues through Sunday, July 4 at the fairgrounds near Tionesta.
The fair officially opens on Monday, with the compact car and small truck/mini van demolition derby at 7 p.m. that night.
Tuesday’s featured attraction is the Farm Stock and Tuff Farm Tractor Pull at 7 p.m., while Wednesday’s schedule includes horse pulls starting at 6 p.m.
Power Pulls will highlight the events on Thursday, July 1, as the Northwest Points Pull is the featured show on Friday.
The fair rounds out with the full size, mid-size and youth demo derbies on Saturday, July 3, and Fourth of July fireworks on Sunday, July 4.
The $10 pay-one-price admission include all the shows, along with carnival rides, daily Firefighter shows and the daily Royal Tiger Show, as well as much more.
Visit www.wolfscornersfair.com for all the details.
* * *
This week is also the Laurel Eye Monsters Mega Rock Festival at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds near Brookville.
The three days of bands starts off on Thursday, June 24, and continues through Saturday, June 26.
The festival includes cover bands for Pearl Jam, Bon Jovi/Journey, Fleetwood Mac, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and more.
Visit www.laurelconcert.com for the full schedule and tickets.