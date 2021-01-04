Welcome to 2021 — the year we’ve been begging for since last March.
While the optimist in us sees great things on the horizon for this year as we distribute vaccines and look forward to a return to normalcy at some point, the cynic in us sees that the mere flip of the calendar page won’t solve all our problems at once.
So, as we get ready for 2020 Part II (at least for now), one of our New Year’s resolutions will be to stop blaming everything on 2020.
To help keep spirits up in our area, we are once again calling on Leader-Vindicator readers to share with us their positive and heartwarming stories going into the new year. Do you know of someone in your neighborhood who has been working especially hard to help people during the pandemic? How about a local resident or native of the area who has accomplished remarkable things during this tough year? Or maybe you have some good news that isn’t related at all to the virus.
You can share your story ideas with us by emailing news@tlv.comcastbiz.net or calling us at (814) 275-3131 ext. 225.
Help us to start the new year on a positive note.
* * *
The L-V is also still accepting winter- and snow-related photos for our latest Photo Contest.
As Jack Frost has made his presence known this year, we want to see how you, your kids and your families have been making the best of a cold and snowy situation. Email your Winter Wonderland photos to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, or find one of our winter-related posts on Facebook and share your photo there.
Be sure to include the names of everyone in the photo, as well as where they are from.
We will select some of the photos for our upcoming Winter Wonderland special section, and run others in the L-V’s pages later this month.
* * *
If you’re stuck inside due to either the weather or the pandemic, or both, why not help out some of our local businesses and other organizations by filling out The Leader-Vindicator’s annual Readers’ Choice ballot, which can be found inside today’s paper.
The yearly awards help showcase our local businesses, many of which have had a hard time this past year. So let’s show them how much they mean to all of us and our communities by sharing the love and votes.
You can vote as many times as you want, as long as it is an original newspaper page. Don’t delay, get your vote in today.
* * *
The long-awaited “big book” of local history produced by the Redbank Valley Historical Society has arrived, and copies are available at The Leader-Vindicator office at 435 Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
The cost of the 440-page hardcover books is $65, with proceeds benefitting the society. If you’re stopping in the L-V office to get your copy, please bring exact change for cash purchases, or make your check payable to the Redbank Valley Historical Society.
Those who would like to order a book or make other arrangements, can contact Cindy Morgan at (814) 221-6225.
* * *
With the new year dawning, please also remember that there is no charge to publish social announcements in The Leader-Vindicator.
Announcements for weddings, engagements, anniversaries and births are free of charge. Forms can be found on our website at www.leader-vindicator.com, or call us at (814) 275-3131 ext. 221 and we can mail a form to you.
We also welcome any other news from area churches, non-profit groups, schools and more. Items can be sent to us for one-time publication at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net.