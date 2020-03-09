We certainly love a good show, and have been eagerly awaiting the curtain’s rise on the Union High School production of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” which opens this Thursday evening.
Showtime is at 7 p.m. nightly this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. And you can even make it a full night on Thursday, as the Union Prom Committee will host a stuffed chicken dinner in the school cafeteria from 3 to 6:30 p.m. prior to the show.
The Leader-Vindicator has been giving away tickets to the production via our Facebook page this week. The winners of a pair of tickets on Sunday and Monday were Jamie Larson and Emmy Jones. We have one more day of ticket giveaways today (Wednesday), so don’t delay and visit our Facebook page for details.
And check back with our Facebook page and website at www.leader-vindicator.com on Thursday for a sneak preview of the show.
* * *
Also on the slate this weekend is the fifth annual performance by the Redbank Valley Community Band, under the direction of Eli Terwilliger.
The band will perform on stage in the Redbank Valley High School auditorium at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.
The band will be performing timeless hits including the Beatles, 70s Rock, 80s Metal, and popular movie themes.
Donations will benefit the Redbank Valley Community Center.
* * *
Clarion University’s Physics Department will present “Stars Over Clarion,” an hour-long planetarium show detailing and describing the night sky and any celestial happenings over Clarion. The shows will be held at 7 and 8 p.m. March 12 and 13, April 2 and 3, and May 1 in the Donald D. Peirce Planetarium, located in the Science and Technology Center.
Each show is free, open to the public and kid friendly.
Stars Over Clarion allows astronomy buffs and curious people of all ages to experience and learn more about the night sky. Drawing upon ancient stories and modern science to describe the month’s celestial happenings, Stars Over Clarion takes the audience on a tour of the month’s brightest stars, planets and constellations. All are welcome to enjoy this great educational experience.
For more information, visit the planetarium’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ClarionUniversityPlanetarium/.
* * *
The American Red Cross strongly urges healthy, eligible individuals who are feeling well to give blood or platelets to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and prevent shortages as concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus rise in the U.S.
Cold and flu season has already impacted the nation’s ability to maintain its blood supply. As the number of coronavirus cases grows in the U.S., the number of people eligible to give blood for patients in need could decrease further.
Please make an appointment to donate blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed right now.
Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood. There are no data or evidence that the coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus, including this coronavirus, from a transfusion.
* * *
Finally, since our next newspaper will be out after the holiday, we want to wish everyone a Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
If you’re celebrating this weekend, or on the actual holiday of Tuesday, March 17, please make good choices and remember to always have a designated driver with your group. Plan ahead, play it safe, and may the luck o’ the Irish be with you.