This strangely-familiar-yet-just-different-enough year of 2020, where we’ve slipped into the Twilight Zone, continues as we head into what should be, and what still is to some degree, the annual Autumn Leaf Festival weekend.
While we will miss the traditions and crowds of the yearly Farmers and Crafters Day and the big parade, we’re glad to see that some events will still take place this Friday and Saturday (see story for more details).
The temperatures are dropping, the leaves are bursting out in colors and Saturday’s forecast looks like a nice, sunny day with an appropriate fall temperature in the 50s. It will be a great day to get out and celebrate the start of Autumn on one of the many trails in the area, at a local park or at the festival in Clarion.
* * *
In this week’s paper you’ll find all of our entries for our L-V Photo Contest: Show Us Your Team Colors.
We are kicking off another contest in honor of the start of October and the fall season: Everything Autumn.
Start snapping photos of your kids, pets and family members with anything autumn-related, from decorations to pumpkin patches and colorful trees, corn stalks to your favor pumpkin-spice flavored goodies. Think scarecrows, Halloween decorations, leaf piles and anything related to the harvest season.
All you need to do is share your photo on one of the L-V Photo Contest posts on our Facebook page, or email your photo to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net. Please include the names of everyone in the photo and where they are from.
The deadline to submit your photo is Monday, Oct. 12 and the photos will be published, along with a winner, in our Oct. 14-15 issue.
One randomly selected winner will receive four tickets to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.
* * *
Here’s a fun event to help get you in the mood for the start of October: The Moon Lite Drive-In outside of Brookville will screen the popular Disney Halloween movie, “Hocus Pocus,” this Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
The film has not been seen on the big screen since 1993, but Disney has opened the vault for theaters this year.
The double feature will also include “Hotel Transylvania.” The first movie starts at 7 p.m., with the second feature scheduled for 8:40 p.m.
Admission is $20 per vehicle.
* * *
As the Redbank Valley Bulldogs get ready to host the Union-AC Valley Falcon Knights for a Thursday night game this week, don’t forget that the Union High School Travel Club will hold a take-out turkey dinner on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Union cafeteria.
The cost of the meal is $8 for adults and $4 for children.
Be sure to support this student fundraiser.