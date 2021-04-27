Temperatures reached nearly 80 degrees on Tuesday, which was a far cry from what our area experienced just a few days before.
Last Wednesday and Thursday mornings, local residents awoke to find a covering of snow on their yards, with some roadways even getting a bit treacherous until it melted off.
It was certainly not the first time we’ve experienced snow in late April, but it still comes as a shock after days where folks are wearing shorts and T-shirts, rather than winter coats.
Tuesday’s sunshine and summer-like weather is predicted to turn wet today (Wednesday) and tomorrow, as April showers (and possibly thunderstorms) move into the area to close out the month.
While not quite getting to 80 degrees, the weekend looks like nice, spring weather with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s on Saturday, and into the 60s on Sunday.
* * *
We will start the month of May in a most pleasant way: with opening days for our local Little League organizations.
Both the New Bethlehem Little League and their counterparts in Rimersburg will open the regular game-playing season on Saturday, May 1.
To help showcase these players and teams, we encourage coaches to send in their scores and game information, and parents to contribute any photos from the games as the season progresses.
Items can be sent to Sports Editor Rich Rhoades at rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com.
* * *
The Leader-Vindicator is still offering readers a chance to “Honor Thy Mother For Free In The L-V!”
Our special Mother’s Day tribute is coming up in next week’s issue of The Leader-Vindicator, and you can submit a photo of Mom with her kids to be included on the special pages. Details can be found inside today’s issue, or on our Facebook page.
Photos can be sent to us at news@tlv.comcastbiz.net, or contributed on one of our daily Mother’s Day Facebook posts.
But hurry — the deadline is this Friday, April 30!
* * *
Last week, New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows joined others across the state in proclaiming Sunday, May 2, as Bells Across Pennsylvania Day.
Churches, businesses and community members are encouraged to ring bells from 7 to 7:03 p.m. on Sunday to celebrate local hometown heroes on the frontlines of the pandemic.
“The proclamation is a small token of gratitude we can share with our first responders and essential workers who supported our communities through the global pandemic,” Barrows said.
* * *
Finally, don’t forget that Thursday, May 6, is the Redbank Valley Day of Giving.
The annual event will benefit the following local organizations this year: Brandon’s Dad (DUI Awareness), Just Us for the Animals, New Bethlehem Fire Company No. 1, Redbank Renaissance, Redbank Valley Church Association, Redbank Valley Education Foundation, Redbank Valley Historical Society, Redbank Valley Public Library, Redbank Valley Trails Association, Southern Clarion Police Association and Tri-County Health & Fitness.
More information and links to each organization’s websites can be found at www.RedbankValley.org/giving. Donations can be mailed or dropped off to the organization or at the donation locations on or before May 6. Locations include the Redbank Valley Public Library and the New Bethlehem Town Center.
These organizations have all struggled through the last year with the pandemic, so please do what you can to help these groups that do so much in our community.