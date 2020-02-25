We certainly enjoyed the mild temperatures and sunshine during this past weekend and on Monday as well, but see that the weatherman is calling for a return to more seasonable weather in the coming days.
Scattered snow showers are expected through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The silver lining is that the sunshine is predicted to return Sunday and Monday, with the temperature reaching into the 40s by the start of the new week.
Sounds to us like March just might come in like a lamb — but be prepared for that lion just in case.
* * *
We hope you’ll check out our special Women Today section in today’s paper, which features quite a few good stories on successful women from a wide range of fields, including a number with connections to Clarion County.
And speaking of special sections, be sure to check back with The Leader-Vindicator next week as we present our 7th Annual Readers Choice Awards section, which will list all the winners chosen by our readers.
Next week’s paper will also feature a full-page, full-color poster for the upcoming Union High School production of the popular musical, “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown.” The cast photo will appear in the newspaper, and be sure to check out our Facebook page in the coming days as we will be showcasing individual cast members and a chance to win tickets to the show, which will be staged March 12-14.
* * *
This Saturday is Leap Day, the extra day added to February once every four years to keep our calendars in sync.
The reason for adding a Feb. 29 to the calendar once every four years is because it takes our planet a little more than 365 days to make the full trip around the sun each year — in fact it takes right around 365 days and six hours. So, we compensate with the extra day every fourth year to keep everything nice and tidy.
Happy Birthday to everyone who born on Leap Day, and Happy Anniversary to those married on the special date! Since Feb. 29 falls on a Saturday this time around, we hope your celebrations are extra special.
* * *
The 40-day season of Lent begins today (Feb. 26) with Ash Wednesday, and continues through Thursday, April 9.
This holy season of preparation for Easter is often marked by people choosing to give up something they like as an act of penance and self reflection.
By all means, give up those french fries or candy bars, but we also offer a different suggestion for marking the season. Instead of giving up a favorite food treat, why not pledge to get more involved in your local community this year? Many local groups can use your help, whether it’s volunteering to run the concession stand at a high school sporting event, or helping to plan your community festival. Volunteers are always in demand at our local libraries, at the Redbank Valley Community Center and with many other civic groups that rely on volunteers to make our communities a better place to live.
Give up your time to help one of these causes this year for Lent.
* * *
If you’ve never been over to the Jefferson County History Center in Brookville, this Saturday, Feb. 29, is the perfect opportunity to see one of our region’s true gems.
Located along Main Street in historic downtown Brookville, the history center will celebrate the Bowdish Birthday Bash this Saturday, which marks the birthday of Charles Bowdish, the creator of the model railroad displays that are one of the great attractions at the history center.
The center also includes quite a few other displays of local history, presented in a fun and engaging manner. Visit www.jchconline.org for all the details.